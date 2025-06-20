Upgrade Your Tech for Less: Save Up to $450 on Samsung Galaxy Tabs and 30% Off Buds3 Pro

If you’re in the market for a high-performance tablet without the premium price tag, Samsung’s latest deal is worth checking out. Right now, you can score up to $450 off the Galaxy Tab S10+ FE or up to $400 off the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. Even better, when you purchase either device, you can also get 30% off the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, turning your tablet into the ultimate entertainment machine.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is built for all-around use — from work and school to entertainment and creativity. It features a bright, responsive display perfect for streaming or sketching with the included S Pen. Powered by a capable processor and long-lasting battery, it’s an ideal pick for users who want reliable performance on the go.

If you’re looking for even more screen space and multitasking power, the Galaxy Tab S10+ FE steps things up with a larger display and expanded features. Both models support Samsung DeX, so you can transform your tablet into a desktop-like experience when connected to a monitor or keyboard. Whether you’re editing documents, watching movies, or taking notes, these tablets are up to the task.

This deal also gives you access to Samsung’s Book Cover Keyboard at half the price when you bundle. This wireless keyboard cover allows you to easily turn your Tab into a mini desktop, so you can always take your work on the road (or bus, or subway, or bike if you’re feeling extra brave). It’s the perfect add-on for anyone using their tablet for work docs, school papers or photo editing. And don’t forget the 54% off the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. We love a sale that’s just deals on deals on deals.

These offers are live now through Samsung and won’t last forever. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your tablet or building a better mobile setup, this is one of the best chances to save big.