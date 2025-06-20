Logo
Apple Savings Alert: This 10th Gen iPad Model Is Just $299 Ahead of Prime Day

This tablet can do just about anything you could want from it, and it's one of Apple's latest models.

ByJason Coles
Apple fans rejoice, for the Apple iPad 10th Gen is currently on sale with 14% off, making it just $299. This is one of the best tablets on the market right now, and has a beautiful liquid retina display, 64GB of memory, is incredibly fast, and even has a powerful 12-megapixel camera, making it good for selfies or video calls. Apple products rarely go on sale, especially their latest models. If you’re thinking about getting an iPad, this is your sign.

Apple iPad 10th Gen | $299 | 14% Off | Walmart

The Apple iPad 10th Gen is one of the the latest models of iPad, and it’s especially good for those in the Apple ecosystem already, because it syncs with watches and mobile phones to allow for easier use and sharing. So whether you’re looking to do more digital drawing, keep better notes, or play games, this iPad has you covered. It’s also just very pretty, and a good way to kill an evening as well. So run to Walmart now to score yours, because they’re likely to sell out at this price.

Buy Apple iPad 10th Gen for $299 from Walmart

