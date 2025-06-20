Logo
Kinja Deals

Fill Up Your Shopping Cart With Today’s Best Target Deals, Including Up To 50% Outdoor Gear, Headphones, Kitchen Goods and More

Save big on fitness gear, kitchenware, tech, and more.

ByBrittany Vincent, Andrew Hayward, Joe Tilleli, Brittany Vincent, Erin O'Brien, Jason Coles, Joe Tilleli, Brittany Vincent, and Jason Coles, Joe Tilleli, Brittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Target sells pretty much everything and often has the best prices around, including gadgets, kitchen devices, video games, and quite a bit more. The problem is, with so many things on offer, how do you find the best deals? Just look here! Our Target deals of the day roundup will be updated every weekday with the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the staff of Kinja Deals. You never know what kind of amazing sale you’ll stumble upon here, so be sure to check back regularly.

Suggested Reading

Hatchimals Alive, Now 25% Off
MENERESAS 3-in-1 Mini Microphone for iPhone: Wireless Lavalier Microphones for iOS/Android/Camera, Now 10% Off
Gear Up For Summer With Up To 45% Off At Nike

Listen Up! You Can Score Up To 50% Off best Selling Headphones and Speakers

Headphones and Speakers | Up To 50% Off

Related Content

Best Deals of the Day: Anker, Samsung, Beats Pill Speaker, Growband Pro, WaterBear Screen Cleaner & More
Blink Outdoor 4 (newest model) + Battery Extension Pack, Now 54% Off

We’ve all been there - you’re walking the down the street when your headphone pops out, and is inevitably lost to the void. But never fear, Target has your back with up to 50% off best selling headphones and speakers. That’s right, you can score huge deals on heavy hitters like the Bose QuietComfort headphones, Beats Pill speakers and more.

See Headphone and Speaker Deals

Get Outdoors With Up To 30% Off Patio Furniture and Gardening Tools

Patio Furniture and Gardening Tools | Up To 30% Off

Spring is in full swing, and with up to 30% off patio furniture and gardening accessories, there’s never been a better time to get outside. This sale is all about outdoor comfort, so take advantage with super comfy loungers, fire pits and umbrellas at a fraction of the price.

See Patio and Gardening Deals

Cook Up Something Sweet With Up 30% Off Kitchen Goods and Appliances

Kitchen Goods and Appliances | Up To 30% Off

This one’s for the home chefs. Right now you can grab top selling kitchen goods and appliances like the Ninja Creami, Breville Espresso Machine and more at up to 30% off. That’s some of the lowest prices we’ve seen from Target’s kitchen section, so be sure to snag your dream appliances while they’re still in stock.

See Kitchen and Appliance Deals

Sleep Cooler With 50% Off This Lightweight Two-Sided Comforter

Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter | $105 | 50% Off

Need a better night’s sleep without the sweat? This cooling comforter might be your new bedtime BFF. It’s designed with hot sleepers in mind, using a clever double-sided fabric that actually pulls heat away from your body instead of trapping it. The bamboo blend keeps things breathable year-round, while still feeling surprisingly soft against your skin. No more kicking off the covers at 3am? Sounds like a plan.

See Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter on Target

Relax At The Pool With 36% Off These Floating Lounge Chairs

Sloosh Inflatable Pool Floating Lounge Chair 2-Pack | $32 | 36% Off

Ready to level up your pool game? These floating hammock chairs are basically vacation mode in product form. They cradle you right at the water’s surface so you can cool off without fully committing to a swim. The premium fabric stays soft even when wet (no sticky plastic feel here) and dries quickly when you’re done. When pool time’s over, they fold up surprisingly small for easy storage in your beach bag or pool shed. And they’re pretty affordable, too.

See Sloosh Inflatable Pool Floating Lounge Chair 2-Pack on Target

Tidy Up Your Home With 20% Off This Cordless Tineco Vacuum

Tineco GO Flex Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum | $120 | 20% Off

Sick of dragging a clunky vacuum around? The Tineco Go Flex might change the way you clean. This featherlight stick vacuum (under 5 pounds!) makes quick work of everyday messes without the cord drama. It runs for a solid 40 minutes, brightens up hidden dirt with LEDs, and traps allergens with HEPA filtration. Works great on carpets and hard floors, plus comes with those handy little tools for corners and delicate stuff. Perfect for when you need to tidy up but don’t want to make a whole production out of it.

See Tineco GO Flex Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum on Target

Upgrade Your Living Room With 29% Off This 4K TCL TV

TCL 55" Class S5-Series 4K TV | $250 | 29% Off

Ready to upgrade your living room with a large and in charge new TV? You can’t go wrong with this 55-inch 4K TCL display, which offers 4x the resolution of 1080p full HD TVs, high brightness with LED backlighting, and powerful AI tools to help enhance even lower-quality shows and movies to give you the best picture possible. All this for under $300? Sign us up.

See TCL 55" Class S5-Series 4K TV on Target

Tidy Up Your Home In A Flash With 20% Off This Dyson Vacuum

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum | $400 | 20% Off

Tired of struggling with cleaning up your home with an old, tired vacuum? Treat yourself to a new one and see how much faster you can get the entire house spotless. This powerful upright is great for small or large homes with detangling tech for pet hair, human hair, and other debris that it encounters. It’s easy to turn, with three cleaning modes and optimization for a different floor types. Plus, it comes with special cleaning tools to tackle different messes.

See Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum on Target

Lounge Outdoors This Spring With 67% Off This Costway Patio Set

Costway 4PCS Outdoor Patio Furniture Set | $165 | 67% Off

The weather is getting warmer, and that means it’s time to head outside and spend some time on the patio. This 4-piece set is the perfect addition to your home, with 2 chairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table each crafted from a sturdy steel frame and rattan. The coffee table also has a glass center that works as a great centerpiece. It’s the perfect outdoor piece to carry you into the summer, too, especially at this price.


See Costway 4PCS Outdoor Patio Furniture Set on Target

Look Stylish With 20% Off The Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2 | $200 | 20% Off

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best Android smartwatches out there, and right now, you can get it with 20% off. This amazing watch makes it a breeze to not only track your health and fitness, but also to check on your notifications and get smart help as well.

See Google Pixel Watch 2 on Target

Enjoy A Powerful Laptop With 42% Off This HP Essential 17" Laptop

HP Essential 17" Laptop | $380 | 42% Off

If you need to work on the move, then get this HP Essential 17" Laptop while it’s 42% off. This laptop has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD alongside the immense HD+ 17.” screen, making it excellent for all kinds of work, or just watching shows and films.

See HP Essential 17" Laptop on Target

Breathe Deep With 40% Off This Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier | $120 | 40% Off

If you’ve got allergies or just want cleaner air, then get this Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier while it’s 40% off. This amazing air filter can get rid of nearly all pollutants and irritations in the air to make sure you can breathe in deeply and without issue.

See Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier on Target

Never Lose Your Stuff Again With 20% Off This Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack | $80 | 20% Off

If you’re sick of losing your things then get this Apple AirTag 4-Pack while it’s 20% off. These amazing things can make it easy to find anything they’re attached to and have an excellent battery life that’ll add some peace of mind to your life.

See Apple AirTag 4-Pack on Target

Keep Those Hard Floors Clean With This Shark Steam And Scrub Steam Mop

Shark Steam And Scrub Steam Mop | $100 | 44% Off

If you’ve got a lot of hard floors and need an easier way to Spring clean them, then get this Shark Steam And Scrub Steam Mop while it’s 44% off. This amazing device uses a mixture of steam and movement to easily lift the dirt off any hard surfaces and leave them shining with little effort on your part.

See Shark Steam And Scrub Steam Mop on Target

Get Fit With 34% Off This Yaheetech 66LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set

Yaheetech 66LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set | $65 | 34% Off

If you want to get a bit fitter, then this Yaheetech 66LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set at 34% is a great idea. This comes with two dumbbell handles and a mixture of different weight sizes that allow you to adjust the weight to hit more exercises more efficiently.

See Yaheetech 66LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set on Target

Get Comfy Outdoors With 55% Off This Folding Adirondack Chair

Folding Adirondack Chair | $55 | 55% Off

If you’ve got a garden in need of more seats, then get this Folding Adirondack Chair while it’s 55% off. This chair is comfortable, durable, and made from a lovely-looking wood. On top of that, you can fold it away when it’s not in use for your own convenience.

See Folding Adirondack Chair on Target

Upgrade Your Commute With 25% Off These JLab JBuds Open Sport Earbuds

JLab JBuds Open Sport Earbuds | $60 | 25% Off

If you’re sick of hearing other people on your commute or in the gym, then grab these JLab JBuds Open Sport Earbuds while they’re 25% off. These amazing earbuds are super comfortable, can easily block out the rest of the world, and have good sound quality and an excellent battery life as well.

See JLab JBuds Open Sport Earbuds on Target

Spice Up Your Home Theater With 43% Off This Vizio MicMe 2.1 Karaoke Soundbar

Vizio MicMe 2.1 Karaoke Soundbar | $200 | 43% Off

If you want a good audio upgrade and a great bit for parties, then get this Vizio MicMe 2.1 Karaoke Soundbar while it’s 43% off. This comes with a 2.1 soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for incredible sound quality and also with two wireless microphones for a good time at a get-together.

See Vizio MicMe 2.1 Karaoke Soundbar on Target

Bake Up A Storm With 22% Off This KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | $350 | 22% Off

If you’re a baker, or you want to be, then this KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a great get at 22% off. This stand mixer has a large and easy-to-clean bowl and has ten speeds, which makes it amazing at mixing all kinds of ingredients up for all kinds of recipes.

See KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer on Target

Target always has new deals coming around, and sifting through them can be tricky. There’s a mix of daily deals, which last just for one day, lightning deals, which may only last for a couple of hours depending on stock, and more general deals that last for as long as they last. We go through these to pick out the ones we think are most interesting because of the products on sale, the size of the discount, or because they’re a perfect mix of both.

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!