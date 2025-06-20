Fill Up Your Shopping Cart With Today’s Best Target Deals, Including Up To 50% Outdoor Gear, Headphones, Kitchen Goods and More

Target sells pretty much everything and often has the best prices around, including gadgets, kitchen devices, video games, and quite a bit more. The problem is, with so many things on offer, how do you find the best deals? Just look here! Our Target deals of the day roundup will be updated every weekday with the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the staff of Kinja Deals. You never know what kind of amazing sale you’ll stumble upon here, so be sure to check back regularly.

Listen Up! You Can Score Up To 50% Off best Selling Headphones and Speakers Headphones and Speakers | Up To 50% Off

We’ve all been there - you’re walking the down the street when your headphone pops out, and is inevitably lost to the void. But never fear, Target has your back with up to 50% off best selling headphones and speakers. That’s right, you can score huge deals on heavy hitters like the Bose QuietComfort headphones, Beats Pill speakers and more.

Spring is in full swing, and with up to 30% off patio furniture and gardening accessories, there’s never been a better time to get outside. This sale is all about outdoor comfort, so take advantage with super comfy loungers, fire pits and umbrellas at a fraction of the price.

This one’s for the home chefs. Right now you can grab top selling kitchen goods and appliances like the Ninja Creami, Breville Espresso Machine and more at up to 30% off. That’s some of the lowest prices we’ve seen from Target’s kitchen section, so be sure to snag your dream appliances while they’re still in stock.

Need a better night’s sleep without the sweat? This cooling comforter might be your new bedtime BFF. It’s designed with hot sleepers in mind, using a clever double-sided fabric that actually pulls heat away from your body instead of trapping it. The bamboo blend keeps things breathable year-round, while still feeling surprisingly soft against your skin. No more kicking off the covers at 3am? Sounds like a plan.

Ready to level up your pool game? These floating hammock chairs are basically vacation mode in product form. They cradle you right at the water’s surface so you can cool off without fully committing to a swim. The premium fabric stays soft even when wet (no sticky plastic feel here) and dries quickly when you’re done. When pool time’s over, they fold up surprisingly small for easy storage in your beach bag or pool shed. And they’re pretty affordable, too.

Sick of dragging a clunky vacuum around? The Tineco Go Flex might change the way you clean. This featherlight stick vacuum (under 5 pounds!) makes quick work of everyday messes without the cord drama. It runs for a solid 40 minutes, brightens up hidden dirt with LEDs, and traps allergens with HEPA filtration. Works great on carpets and hard floors, plus comes with those handy little tools for corners and delicate stuff. Perfect for when you need to tidy up but don’t want to make a whole production out of it.

Ready to upgrade your living room with a large and in charge new TV? You can’t go wrong with this 55-inch 4K TCL display, which offers 4x the resolution of 1080p full HD TVs, high brightness with LED backlighting, and powerful AI tools to help enhance even lower-quality shows and movies to give you the best picture possible. All this for under $300? Sign us up.

Tired of struggling with cleaning up your home with an old, tired vacuum? Treat yourself to a new one and see how much faster you can get the entire house spotless. This powerful upright is great for small or large homes with detangling tech for pet hair, human hair, and other debris that it encounters. It’s easy to turn, with three cleaning modes and optimization for a different floor types. Plus, it comes with special cleaning tools to tackle different messes.

The weather is getting warmer, and that means it’s time to head outside and spend some time on the patio. This 4-piece set is the perfect addition to your home, with 2 chairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table each crafted from a sturdy steel frame and rattan. The coffee table also has a glass center that works as a great centerpiece. It’s the perfect outdoor piece to carry you into the summer, too, especially at this price.



The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best Android smartwatches out there, and right now, you can get it with 20% off. This amazing watch makes it a breeze to not only track your health and fitness, but also to check on your notifications and get smart help as well.

If you need to work on the move, then get this HP Essential 17" Laptop while it’s 42% off. This laptop has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD alongside the immense HD+ 17.” screen, making it excellent for all kinds of work, or just watching shows and films.

If you’ve got allergies or just want cleaner air, then get this Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier while it’s 40% off. This amazing air filter can get rid of nearly all pollutants and irritations in the air to make sure you can breathe in deeply and without issue.

If you’re sick of losing your things then get this Apple AirTag 4-Pack while it’s 20% off. These amazing things can make it easy to find anything they’re attached to and have an excellent battery life that’ll add some peace of mind to your life.

If you’ve got a lot of hard floors and need an easier way to Spring clean them, then get this Shark Steam And Scrub Steam Mop while it’s 44% off. This amazing device uses a mixture of steam and movement to easily lift the dirt off any hard surfaces and leave them shining with little effort on your part.

If you want to get a bit fitter, then this Yaheetech 66LB Adjustable Dumbbell Set at 34% is a great idea. This comes with two dumbbell handles and a mixture of different weight sizes that allow you to adjust the weight to hit more exercises more efficiently.

If you’ve got a garden in need of more seats, then get this Folding Adirondack Chair while it’s 55% off. This chair is comfortable, durable, and made from a lovely-looking wood. On top of that, you can fold it away when it’s not in use for your own convenience.

If you’re sick of hearing other people on your commute or in the gym, then grab these JLab JBuds Open Sport Earbuds while they’re 25% off. These amazing earbuds are super comfortable, can easily block out the rest of the world, and have good sound quality and an excellent battery life as well.

If you want a good audio upgrade and a great bit for parties, then get this Vizio MicMe 2.1 Karaoke Soundbar while it’s 43% off. This comes with a 2.1 soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X for incredible sound quality and also with two wireless microphones for a good time at a get-together.

If you’re a baker, or you want to be, then this KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a great get at 22% off. This stand mixer has a large and easy-to-clean bowl and has ten speeds, which makes it amazing at mixing all kinds of ingredients up for all kinds of recipes.

See KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer on Target Target always has new deals coming around, and sifting through them can be tricky. There’s a mix of daily deals, which last just for one day, lightning deals, which may only last for a couple of hours depending on stock, and more general deals that last for as long as they last. We go through these to pick out the ones we think are most interesting because of the products on sale, the size of the discount, or because they’re a perfect mix of both.