Anker Is Jumping the Gun on Prime Day With a Huge Sale of Their Own
Portable power stations and other chargers all the way up to home backups are up to 55% off thru June 29.
Prime Day is still a couple of weeks away, but you knew there would be lots of sales jumping the gun. Here’s one of the best ones — Anker’s Early Prime Day sale is taking up to 55% off the price of their high-end Solix power stations and other backup devices, including whole-home backup power solutions, solar chargers, and much more. This awesome sale is running now through June 29.
Anker has carved out its place at the very top of power station and charger manufacturers, with offerings for everything from your portable tech to whole-home backup devices that can save you in an emergency. This huge pre-Prime Day sale features their Solix line, with many solar options available like the F2000 Solar Generator and 2ooW Solar Panel bundle that’s a cool $1,000 off its regular price right now. Anker’s portable power stations are perfect for camping, road trips, or tailgate parties, and so is the battery-operated Solix EverFrost 2 42-quart electric cooler which can also be recharged with Anker’s solar panels. That’s $200 off during the Anker Early Prime Day Sale, and it’s just one of the dozens of incredible deals running from now through June 29.