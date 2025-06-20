Reserve Samsung’s Next Galaxy Device Now and Get $50 Credit — No Commitment Required

Samsung’s next big launch is right around the corner, and you can already get in on the action with their latest Reserve Campaign, live now through July 10. By reserving early with no payment or commitment required, you’ll lock in exclusive preorder perks, including a $50 Samsung Credit and automatic entry into a $5,000 sweepstakes.

Here’s how it works: just head to Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop App, enter your email, and confirm your interest in the upcoming Galaxy device lineup. That’s it. You’re not placing an order or putting money down. You’re simply saving your spot to get the best preorder benefits when the devices officially go live.

This $50 credit can be used toward ecosystem products during the preorder window, meaning you could apply it to things like Galaxy Buds, watches, or accessories when you place your final order. It’s a smart way to save on add-ons you’re probably going to want anyway. Plus, with one lucky participant winning $5,000, the sweepstakes bonus makes this reservation even sweeter.

Be sure and grab your space fast, because you’ll be glad to have it when time comes to lock in your new device.