Turn Moments Into Masterpieces With Canvid's AI-Powered Video Creator & Editor for 69% off

You are probably aware of the controversy surrounding AI. If not, let’s break it down. Generative AI? Bad. All other AI? Ehh, fine. Not even really AI. It’s a marketing term.

So this editing software—Canvid AI-Powered Video Creator & Editor—might looks scary, but it’s completely different from generative AI.

The software is using algorithms to speed up the editing process—intelligently removing the background without the need for a greenscreen, auto-zooming on the subject in frame, auto-captioning dialogue, and enhancing the voice audio, isolating it from background noise. These are useful tasks that the app can help complete.

In terms of editing software, features like this predate AI becoming a completely ubiquitous and meaningless term that product teams now feel the need to stick into their marketing so they rank better on Google. The confusion is a shame because Generative AI is giving a bad name to some actually helpful, and still ethical, tools.

Here’s one useful feature that jumped out at me. You can “edit by transcript.” Cut the video by simply deleting words. That’s a versatile addition I can see helping out editors. I also like that when screen-recording, you can set it to zoom in a bit and auto-follow your mouse to make your footage more dynamic without tediously tracking the mouse later in post. This is excellent for demos, tutorials, and presentations.

