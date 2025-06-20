Take Your Tunes On The Go With 33% Off a Beats Pill Speaker

If you’re in the market for a robust and portable Bluetooth speaker that doesn’t compromise on sound quality, the Beats Pill might be your perfect match. Available now at Walmart with a 33% discount, this speaker is more than just a stylish accessory; it’s a powerful audio device designed to elevate your listening experience wherever you go.

One of the standout features of the Beats Pill is its serious sound capability, thanks to the bespoke racetrack woofer that delivers deeper, fuller bass by displacing 90% more air volume. Whether you’re using it at home or outdoors, this speaker fills the room with rich, immersive sound, providing a true listening delight.

See it for $99.95 at Walmart Durability is another reason this speaker should be on your must-have list. The Beats Pill boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring it can withstand splashes by the pool or dusty trails on your adventure trips. The included removable lanyard and soft-grip silicone backing make it easy to carry, enhancing its portability for all your outings.

With up to 24 hours of battery life, the Beats Pill will keep the party going all day long. Plus, it doubles as a power bank, capable of charging your phone or other devices via a USB-C cable—convenience and functionality in one sleek package.

For those who love effortless tech integration, the Beats Pill supports automatic pairing with Apple and Android devices, and it includes features like instant one-touch pairing, Find My, or Find My Device for added ease and security.

Sound flexibility is taken to the next level with the ability to pair two Beats Pill speakers in Amplify mode or Stereo mode, doubling the output for a more enriched audio experience. Add to this the high-resolution lossless audio available when connecting the speaker to laptops or compatible devices via the USB-C cable, and you have a comprehensive sound solution at your fingertips.

Check it out now and transform every music occasion into an extraordinary sonic experience. Whether at home, outdoors, or on the road, this speaker is your go-to choice for serious sound quality.

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.