Nintendo Switch Owners Will Love This Joy-Con Charger and Its $17 Price

The Hyperx ChargePlay Quad 2 can charge 4 Joy-Cons at once in under 4 hours, and it's 43% off at StackSocial.

ByMike Fazioli
Nintendo Switch owners know that their handheld gaming device is more fun when they can play with another Switch owner, either in head-to-head competition or as a team. That creates the need for recharging four Joy-Cons, though, and most chargers are designed to do only two at a time. The HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2, however, is made to not only charge four Joy-Cons, but to do it quickly and safely. This awesome charger for Nintendo Switch owners is just $17 right now at StackSocial after a big 43% discount.

HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 | $17 | StackSocial

The HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 shows you the charging status of each Joy-Con with LED indicators beneath each dock, and the base is weighted to prevent it from tumbling to the floor and taking the Joy-Cons with it. The four docks have an easy-in-easy-out gliding mechanism that makes putting the Joy-Cons on for a recharge and taking them out for gaming easy, and the HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 holds the Joy-Cons securely to keep them firmly held against the charging device. One USB-C connection is all that’s required to run the HyperX ChargePlay Quad 2 and keep your Joy-Cons ready for action at all times. It’s just $17 at StackSocial — head there now and take advantage of their 43% price break.

