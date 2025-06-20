National Camera Week Adorama Deals Are Live and You Can Enter for a Chance to Win a Sony Camera

There’s an old saying in photography. “The best camera is the one you have in your pocket.” Bullshit. The best camera is all the DSLR bodies, lenses, glow boxes, and tripods you can fit in a big pocket. National Camera Day is coming up on June 29, folks. Adorama is here to help you celebrate, so you can tackle the day with all sorts of new gear to elevate your shots with huge discounts. It’s sort of the golden hour of camera gear sales, if you will.

Adorama has special deals across cameras from all the big names in the industry. The site’s got Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic—you name it!

Take, for instance, this Sony Alpha a7 III. This 24MP mirrorless camera can record video in breathtaking 4K UHD and has a tilting touchscreen LCD for versatile shooting angles. It’s currently 16% off, which works out to a savings of nearly $350.

You can even win the newer model, the Sony Alpha a7 IV. Adorama is giving away the camera body for free. All you need to do to enter is some simple stuff on you socials like follow the account on Twiter or Instagram and reshare. Rules are listed on the site.

But where are you gonna store it? The Pelican 1510 carry-on case is ideal for traveling with all your gear. It’s got a durable polycarbonate shell and stainless steel hardware to keep everything inside protected, and the built-in wheels with the retractable handle will make moving through any airport a breeze. It’s 20% off which works out to savings of $75.