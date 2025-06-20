Catch Up on the Best Nintendo Switch Games Ahead of the Switch 2 Launch—Going for Up to 70% off

We are less than one week away from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. If you were lucky enough to secure a pre-order, you’re probably itching to get your hands on the new console. In the meantime, there are eight years worth of awesome titles that came out for the Nintendo Switch that you can play while you wait. And with backwards compatibility, you can pick up right where you left off once the Switch 2 is finally in your hands.

Super Mario RPG Mario RPG fans ate good in the back half of the Nintendo Switch's lifecycle. Among a remaster of arguably the best Paper Mario game and a new entry in the Mario & Luigi series, we also got a remake of the game that kicked it all off. Super Mario RPG was originally made for the Super Nintendo by Square (now Squre Enix) as Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars which was really Nintendo fans first look at a lived-in Mushroom Kingdom, seeing just how this world operates. The game is also fun as heck. You can get it for a whopping $26 off.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated The GameCube, PS2, Original Xbox era had what felt like an endless stream of licensed games—most of which were slop. However, there were a handful of diamonds in the rough and the gem that shined brightest of that generation was Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. This cult-classic 3D platformer has you playing as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy to thwart Plankton's evil plans. The remake adds in a brand new horde multriplayer mode as well as cut content from the original game like a Robo Squidward bosss fight. The game is now only $20.

