Best Deals of the Day: Windows 11 Pro, Crocs, Calpak, Rugiet Ready, Midea Air Conditioner & More
Check out the best deals of the day for Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
Install a Lifetime License to Windows 11 Pro for Just $25
Building a new PC? You’re going to need a Windows license. And great news, Windows 11 Pro’s lifetime license dropped to just $25 on Stack Social. That’s not all, though. It includes the Essential Windows 11 Pro Course, which includes 150 lessons, amounting to 10 hours total to teach you everything you need to know to make the most out of your operating system. However, even if you choose not to even open that, you’re still getting Windows 11 Pro for just $25—which ain’t bad at all. Get yourself a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro for a crazy 89% discount. StackSocial normally lists it at $237, but right now you can get it along with the Essential Windows 11 Pro Course for just $25.
Your Favorite Styles of Crocs Are Up to 50% Off Right Now
Have Crocs really been around for over 20 years? So much for just being a fad — today there are more kinds of Crocs than ever, and they’re still selling in huge numbers. Part of that reason is their habit of putting on great sales, and another one’s just dropped — save up to 50% on over 100 of your favorite styles of Crocs for men, women, and kids. Plus, snag some of the cutest Jibbitz for as low as $3 each. You can find every Croc, from the classic clog to platforms and wedges to slides and more, included in this sale. And when you add in the wide variety of colors all of these different Crocs are available in, there are literally hundreds of sale options for men, women, and kids. Are you a Crocs first-timer who’s never owned the ultra-comfy foam footwear before, 0r are you adding to an already large Crocs collection? Either way, now’s your chance to grab new Crocs at up to 50% off.
Heat Waves Be Gone! This Midea Air Conditioner Offers Next-Level Cooling at a Great Price
In the midst of a warm summer, finding a reliable cooling solution is crucial. The Midea 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner offers a practical and efficient option for anyone in need of refreshing air circulation. Let’s explore why this compact unit might be the perfect choice for your home or office. First, the Midea air conditioner is designed to quickly cool small spaces up to 150 square feet. This makes it ideal for bedrooms, home offices, or other confined areas where extra cooling power is needed. Its 5,000 BTU rating ensures that you’ll be enjoying a noticeable drop in temperature shortly after turning it on.
ED is Old News: Meet the New Generation of Men’s Health With Rugiet Ready
Let’s face it: between inflation, tariffs, and your buddy Steve’s stock tips tanking again, American wallets are taking a beating. But Rugiet gets it—when it comes to your health, especially the kind that happens behind closed doors, compromise isn’t an option. That’s why Rugiet, the first U.S.-based telehealth company for men’s sexual wellness, is doubling down on value without hiking up prices. In fact, they’re offering 20% off (just use code MADEINUSA), because patriotism should come with perks.
Calpak’s Summer Sales Are Here — Take Up to 50% Off Travel Must-Haves
If a summer getaway is on your calendar—or you’re just looking to finally retire that beat-up suitcase—Calpak’s sale section is your perfect excuse to upgrade your travel gear. For a limited time, the beloved travel brand is offering up to 50% off a wide selection of luggage, bags, and accessories that balance style, durability, and function. This isn’t just leftover stock or odd colors—fan-favorite items are included in the markdowns. Shoppers can score major savings on bestsellers like Calpak’s sleek luggage sets, minimalist carry-ons, expandable duffels, and backpacks built to keep you organized on the go. Whether you’re heading to the beach, flying cross-country, or just commuting in style, Calpak’s thoughtfully designed pieces make traveling smoother and more stylish.
Crush Your Fitness Goals With Up To 50% Off The Newest Samsung Smart Watch
Smartwatches have become indispensable for those who love to stay connected, track their fitness, and embrace a healthier lifestyle. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a comprehensive yet intuitive set of features designed to enhance your daily life, fitness routines, and outdoor adventures. With a $325 discount available when you trade in your old device, or $150 without a trade, it’s an opportunity you can’t afford to miss. Plus, you can snag the newest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for 47% off when you bundle.
Save $20 on the Snooz Breez, A Smart Fan and Sound Machine That Helps You Sleep Better
If you’ve been searching for a better night’s sleep, the Snooz Breez might be your new favorite bedroom upgrade—and right now, you can get $20 off with code 20BREEZ. This smart fan doubles as a sound machine, giving you total control over both airflow and white noise in one sleek, minimal device. The best part? This deal is evergreen, so there’s no rush—but it’s worth jumping on if you want a quieter, cooler sleep environment fast.
This Apple MacBook Air Is Only $200 For A Limited Time
Okay, so not everything in your life needs to be brand new. Sometimes, a lightly used MacBook from 2017 is all we need, and that’s exactly what we have here. The 13.3" retina display laptop comes with 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. It uses an Intel Core i5 1.8GHz processor, so you can work through all your to-dos. The battery should last you 12 hours on a single charge. Sure, you could go spend thousands on the newest model (we won’t judge; those new MacBooks are pretty sweet), or you could hop on this deal and score the same performance at a way lower price.
Score 76% Off NordVPN And a Free Saily eSIM With This Limited Time Deal
Looking to give yourself some online privacy? Lucky for you, NordVPN is running a promotion right now where you can save 76% on a two-year plan, plus a free Global Saily eSIM data plan. That means you can finally take that international trip with no worries of a data breach or needing to buy a new SIM. All in all, that breaks down to you paying just $3.39 per month for everything. That’s barely more than $3 to protect your data online and grant you access to Netflix Spain.
Listen Up for A Great Deal: Snag the JLab JBuds Lux ANC Headphones for Just $59 at Walmart
Need a good, reliable way to enjoy all your favorite songs while you’re out and about? Or maybe you’re a home listener. Whatever the case may be, if you’re in the market for a new pair of over-ear headphones that won’t destroy your budget, this deal is worth a serious look. The JLab JBuds Lux Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are now just $59 at Walmart—marked down from their original price of $79.99. With features like multipoint Bluetooth, ANC, and up to 70 hours of playtime, you’re getting high-end performance without the high-end price tag.
Metro by T-Mobile Is Giving Customers Next-Level Connectivity and Brag-Worthy Benefits
Hey, we get it. Budgets are tight. Low-rise jeans are coming back, which is likely a recession indicator. The fact is, we have less money to spend but still need to pay the bills, which only seem to be on the rise (unlike our jeans). Metro by T-Mobile is flipping the script with some affordable options when it comes to family or individual phone plans. Metro is looking out for the working-class families and gig workers with an offering of four different plans built to provide you with flexibility and value no matter where you’re at.
Our VIP Link Gets You $60 Off an Apollo Wearable for Better Sleep
While almost everyone agrees that the new focus on mental health is a positive thing, not all of the solutions are effective. That can be dangerous, especially when it leaves issues unaddressed or incorrectly addressed. Apollo Neuro’s solution, however, is a drug-free way to effectively deal with anxiety, stress, and most importantly, lack of sleep. Apollo’s VIP link is an invitation to try the Apollo wearable and save $60 from the regular price, and also receive a free sleep band worth $30. Just use the code INVENTORY at checkout to get in on this great deal.
Upgrade Your Listening Setup with 49% Off Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Need a new go-to pair of headphones? Try the viral Beats Studio Pro. These wireless, noise-cancelling cans have you covered in just about every way possible. If you’re already a Beats fan, you know what’s up. If not, these might have to be the first pair you pick up. For only $180, you get dynamic head tracking for Personalized Spatial Audio, active noise cancelling for immersive listening, transparency mode to blend your music with sounds from the world around you, and one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices.
Power Your Adventures with 30% Off the SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD
In the era of digital content, data mobility has become one of the utmost necessities. From professional photographers looking for reliable storage for their high-resolution photos, content creators wanting instant access to their files, to gamers needing speedy load times, the need for a fast, secure, and portable storage medium is undeniable. Enter the SAMSUNG T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD. This rugged, IP65-rated solid-state drive melds high performance with an aura of reliability and sturdiness, making it a perfect commodity for creative professionals as well as gaming enthusiasts.
Self-Growth Is Just a Page Turn Away With a Headway Premium Lifetime Subscription for Only $48
Who has time to read a whole book anymore, let alone spend time away from their laptop while chained to their job? Bills are expensive. Thanks to Headway, you can glean all the important bits from nonfiction bestsellers about personal growth, good habits, ideas, and other good-for-you knowledge without having to read 200+ pages at a time. Right now, you can score a get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $48 on StackSocial with code READ20, just in time for the new spring season.
Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale Is Here to Upgrade Your Patio, Deck, and More
When you took your outdoor furniture out of winter storage, did it make you think it might be time for an upgrade? If you’re ready to replace your deck or patio furniture, or you’re adding a new pool or outdoor seating area and you need to get just the right furniture, Wayfair’s Big Outdoor Sale is arriving just in time. From now through June 23, save up to 50% on everything you need to make your outdoor entertaining and relaxing time better than ever. Wayfair has great, comfortable, durable furniture and other outdoor accessories at great prices all year long, but during the Big Outdoor Sale, those prices can be downright incredible. Keep an eye out for the Deal of the Day, where the massive discount is only good for 24 hours. Check out the Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale now and see how much you can save on everything from grills to garden gnomes and outdoor couches to basketball hoops for your driveway.
The Bissell Little Green Cleaner Is Back To Prime Day Prices For a Limited Time
How do we know this vacuum deal is one to move on right this second? Because during last year’s Prime Day the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner sold clean out. It’s back right now for only $88 — one of the best deals available this week — but you’d better hurry. Great for pet-owners, this machine lifts dry and wet messes away with strong suction. The set includes multiple tools, like the “HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool” that cleans your machine between uses, and the “Tough Stain Tool” that kicks difficult stains out of the house. The reviews for this are graphic—we’re moving away from messes with the Bissell, ya’ll—but user Bling notes that their rug “is now bright white, smells are gone and it looks like new. Couldn’t believe how dirty the water was because the rug didn’t ‘look’ dirty.” Turns out, you never know what messes you’re missing.
Get 18 Bottles of Wine for Just $79 with Swirl Wine Shop
If your wine rack could use a serious restock, now’s the time. Swirl Wine Shop is offering an incredible 18-bottle bundle of red, white, or mixed wines for just $79 — a massive 70% off the regular $270 price tag. Whether you’re a fan of smooth reds, crisp whites, or want a mix of everything (including rosé), this limited-time deal has something for every palate and occasion. Some highlights from the selection include Apt, a Spanish Garnacha-Tempranillo blend with ripe raspberry, vanilla, and balsamic notes, retailing for $19. There’s also Cachetón, a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon with cranberry, pomegranate, and sweet oak, perfect with roasted veggies or a cheeseboard. And for white wine fans, Fretwork Chardonnay from Columbia Valley offers green apple, zesty lime, and a clean finish — no heavy oak here, just light, refreshing vibes.
Upway Is Offering $100 Off Your First e-Bike Purchase When You Use Our Code
The top website for selling and buying e-bikes in the US has an offer you can’t refuse. Check out Upway’s huge inventory of brand-new and certified pre-owned e-bikes from top brands like Cannondale and Specialized, and when you buy one for $1,000 or more and use the code UPWAYFAN at checkout, you’ll get $100 off your purchase. Upway’s mission to make e-bikes accessible to everyone means they’re already priced to sell even before this $100-off deal. Upway already offers e-bikes from the biggest brands for up to 60% off retail, with free delivery for California residents, a one-year warranty, and 14-day returns as part of the perks. You can make appointments to test-ride bikes in person if you live in Los Angeles or New York City, and Upway also buys e-bikes if you’re looking to trade up. But this deal giving you $100 off an e-bike of $1,000 or more is for first-time buyers, and it runs all through the month of June. Just use the code UPWAYFAN when you check out to score your $100 off a new or certified pre-owned e-bike from Upway.
Spend Just $70 and Never Be Without a 2nd Screen Again
Once you get used to working or playing with a second monitor, you never want to go back to just one screen. That used to be difficult if not impossible to do when traveling, but with a great, ultra-thin portable monitor like this one from Arzopa, you can have that second screen anywhere you go. The Arzopa Portable Monitor is 15.6 inches of full-HD screen that’s only $70 right now during this Tiktok Shop deal. The Arzopa Portable Monitor works as a mirror image screen or as an extension of your main screen, and it can be used in landscape or portrait mode with the built-in kickstand. It’s ideal as a second screen for work trips, or for playing videos from your smartphone. It’s even compatible with handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. It’s ultra-thin, sturdy, and ready to slide easily into your backpack or carry-on bag to give you that second screen wherever you go. Why restrict yourself to one screen when you can have the Arzopa Portable Monitor for just $70?
TECH
Storage
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra MicroSDXC | $14 | Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB UHS-1 MicroSDXC Card | $35 | Amazon
- Samsung EVO MicroSD (512GB) | $35 | Amazon
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC Card | $42 | Amazon
- Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) | $140 | StackSocial
Power
- Anker 767 PowerHouse | $1,000 off | Amazon
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter | $16 | Amazon
- Noco Boost Plus Jump Starter | $100 | Amazon
Audio
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones | $300 | Best Buy
- AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) | $200 | Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max | $477 | Amazon
Home Theater
- Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 | Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $27 | Amazon
- Govee TV LED Backlights | $90 | Amazon | Promo Code G605BK2209K
- Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Lights | $140 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Govee Triangle Light Panels (10-pack) | $170 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Anker Nebula Capsule Max | $400 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Hisense H8 65" 4K ULD TV | $380 | Best Buy
- Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV | $470 | Amazon
- Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV | $600 | Amazon
- Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV | $860 | Amazon
Computers
- Geekom Mini IT11 (i5) | $552 | Geekom
- Geekom Mini IT11 (i7) | $639 | Geekom
- Acer 16" Cloud Gaming Chromebook | $649 | Best Buy
- Asus 15.6" Cloud Gaming Chromebook | $699 | Best Buy
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop | $900 | Best Buy
- Asus ROG Desktop w/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | $1,200 | Best Buy
- Asus ROG Desktop w/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | $1,500 | Best Buy
Software & Services
- 26-Month Subscription | $3 Per Month | Private Internet Access
- AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Course | $13 | StackSocial
- The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle | $20 | StackSocial
- The Complete CompTIA & IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle | $50 | StackSocial
- Microsoft Office for Mac Lifetime License + Training Bundle | $50 | StackSocial
- Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License (2-Pack) | $80 | StackSocial
- Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License (2-Pack) | $80 | StackSocial
- Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription | $100 | StackSocial
- Parallels Desktop | From $100 | Parallels
- Tykr Stock Screener: Lifetime Subscription | $120 | StackSocial
- Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone | $127 | StackSocial | Promo Code ROSETTA
- Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) | $140 | StackSocial
- Lifetime of DevDojo Pro Subscription | $149 | StackSocial
- Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone | $190 | StackSocial | LEARN10NOW
PC Parts & Accessories
- Razer Orochi V2 Gaming Mouse | $45 | Amazon
- Anker PowerConf 2K Webcam | $50 | Amazon
- Apple Magic Mouse 2 | $70 | SuperShop | Promo Code GOAMOUS
- TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router | $75 | Amazon
- Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse | $85 | Amazon
- Sceptre 24" Curved Gaming Monitor | $94 | Amazon
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh WiFi System | $110 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds | $120 | Amazon
- TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System | $180 | Amazon
- Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Wi-Fi Adapter | $149 | StackSocial
- Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor | $1,000 | Amazon
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" Gaming Monitor | $1,504 | Amazon
- Samsung 55” Odyssey Ark 4K UHD Curved Gaming Screen | $3,000 | Samsung
Mobile Devices
- Qases | 40% Off | Promo Code KINJA40
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 | Free $40 Gift Card | Best BuySamsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro | Free $40 Gift Card | Best Buy
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case | $47 | SuperShop | Promo Code GOIPNS
- Apple MagSafe Battery Pack | $94 | Amazon
Photography
- 50% Off Orders over $149 | 35% off Sitewide | Mixbook | Promo Code MEMORIES22AUp to 55% Off + Free Shipping on Orders over $59 | Mixbook | Promo Code FAM22
- PeriPage Mini Photo Printer | $16 | Walmart
GAMING
Consoles
- SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf Simulator | $204 | StackSocial
- Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition | $345 | Walmart
- Xbox Series X | $500 | Microsoft Store
Peripherals
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset | $80 | Amazon
- Soundcore VR P10 Earbuds | $80 | Soundcore
- Fire TV Gaming Bundle | $100 | Amazon
- Logitech Chorus VR Off-Ear Audio for Meta Quest 2 | $70 | Best Buy
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + Beat Saber + $40 Gift Card | $400 | Newegg
- Vertagear Gaming Chair Summer Sales 2022 | Up to $200 off | Vertagear
- Meta Quest Pro | $1,500 | Best Buy
PC
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) | $40 | Eneba | Promo Code Spiderman
PlayStation
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4/PS5) | $20 | Best Buy
- Stray (PS5) | $30 | Amazon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC) Steam Key | $46 | Eneba | Promo Code SpiderManR
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) | $55 | Amazon
Xbox
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (XBO/XSX) | $20 | Best Buy
- Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Membership | $24 | Eneba | Promo Code USXGPU
- Xbox Series X Controller (Shock Blue) | $50 | GameStop
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red) | $52 | Amazon
- Resident Evil 4 (Xbox Series X) | $57 | Amazon
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core | $111 | Amazon
Nintendo
- SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card | $15 | Amazon
- Rocketfish Extended Play Battery Pack | $25 | Best Buy
- Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated | $25 | GameStop
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | $31 | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $49 | Amazon
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 | $48 | SuperShop | Promo Code GOXCHR
- Splatoon 3 | $48 | Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership | $50 | Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller | $70 | Best Buy
- Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Red/Neon Blue | $69 | Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Family Membership | $80 | Best Buy
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership | $80 | Amazon
- Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | $330 | Amazon
- Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon Blue and Red) | $346 | Amazon
Toys & Board Games
- 25% Off One Full-priced Item | Osmo
- 10% Off Orders Over $200 | Osmo
- Pokémon Merch | Save 25% | GameStop
- The Chameleon Board Game | $16 | Amazon
- One Night: Ultimate Werewolf | $19 | Amazon
- 2 Million Dollar Puzzle (1-Pack) | $20 | StackSocial
- Tikduck Flying Orb Ball Toy | $26 | Amazon
- Scythe Board Game | $67 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
HOME
Home Goods
- Faux Plants | Wayfair
- Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes (2 pack) | $14 | Amazon
- Vacuum Storage Bags (20-Pack) | $20 | Amazon
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator | $20 | Amazon
- Hilife Steamer for Clothes | $30 | Amazon
- Rechargeable Hand Warmers | $21 | Amazon
- Mosito Digital Wooden Alarm Clock | $30 | Amazon
- Electric Heated Throw Blanket | $45 | Amazon
- Iris USA Standing Boutique Style Clothing Rack | $45 | Amazon
- Levoit HEPA Freshener Filter - Small | $45 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Buffy Cloud Pillow | $47 | Buffy
- Levoit Smart Cool Mist Humidifiers | $34 | Amazon
- CozyBerry Querencia Candle Warmer | $46 | Amazon
- Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp | $70 | StackSocial
- Tushy Ottoman Toilet Stool for Bathroom | $70 | Amazon
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | $76 | Amazon
- Levoit Humidifier for Bedroom / Large Room Home | $65 | Amazon
- Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp 2-Pack | $120 | StackSocial
- L-Shaped Computer Desk w/USB Ports and Power Outlet | $158 | Amazon
- Costway 2-in-1 Portable Washer Dryer Combo | $199 | Bed Bath & Beyond
- iRobot Roomba Sale | Up to $500 off | iRobot
- Margaux Height Adjustable Standing Desk | $194 | Wayfair
- Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum | $408 | Amazon
- Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum | $450 | Samsung
- Samsung Bespoke Washer and Dryer | $2098 | Samsung
Smart Home
- Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) | $17 | Amazon
- Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch | $17 | Amazon
- Govee Glide TGBIC LED Smart Wall Lights | $80 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Govee Smart Humidifier | $65 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Govee Smart Tower Fan | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Eufy Security Garage-Control Cam | $75 | Amazon | Promo Code EUFYGARAGE5
- Smartmi Air Purifier P1 (Silver) | $120 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Philips Hue A19 LED Color Smart Bulb Starter Kit | $159 | Amazon
- Eufy Security 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera | $150 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- eufyCam 3C | $410 | eufy | Promo Code WSEUFYCAM3C50
- eufyCam 3 | $500 | eufy | Promo Code WSEUFYCAM3C50
Kitchen
- YXChome 4 Cheese Knives Set-Mini Knife | $8 | Amazon
- Volcanica Coffee | 15% Off | Promo Code: THEINVENTORY
- KitchenAid Sale | Bed Bath & Beyond
- NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves | $12 | Amazon
- Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer for Utensils | $25 | Amazon
- Great Northern Popcorn Machine | $32 | Amazon
- Pusdon Over Sink Dish Drying Rack | $35 | Amazon
- Vacuum Sealer Machine | $45 | Amazon
- Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker | $45 | Amazon
- Whall Four Slice Toaster | $50 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Astercook Knife Set with Built-in Sharpener Block | $50 | Amazon
- Bella Pro Series 12.6-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven | $130 | Best Buy
- Splash Wines Top 18 Wines For Fall | $70 | StackSocial
- OXO Good Grips Chef’s Mandoline Slicer 2.0 | $60 | Amazon
- Silonn Countertop Ice Maker (Teal) | $92 | Amazon
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker (Refurbished) | $104 | Super Shop
- Cuisinart Elite Collection 12-Cup Die-Cast Food Processor | $149 | MorningSave
- Ninja Foodi NeverDull 14-Piece Knife Block Set | $280 | Bed Bath & Beyond
- KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | $400 | Bed Bath & Beyond
- Samsung Digital Touch Control 55 dBA Dishwasher | $400 | Samsung
- LG 24" Front Control Dishwasher | $630 | Best Buy
- Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator | $2799 | Samsung
Tools & Auto
- ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum | $45 | Amazon
- Rooftop Cargo Carrier | $65 | Amazon
- Eufy Clean HomeVac H20 Cordless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner | $80 | Amazon | Promo Code USH20eufy
- Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam | $125 | Amazon
LIFESTYLE
Apparel & Accessories
- Up to 65% Off | Adidas | Promo Code EXTRASALE
- Fall Knits | 60% Off | Jachs NY | Promo Code KINJA60
- Cariuma Leopard Collection | Cariuma
- 40% Off Designer Frames | GlassesUSA.com | Promo Code DESIGNER4030% Off Contact Lenses | GlassesUSA.com | Promo Code CONTACTSNEW30
- Jachs NY Transitional Layers | 60% Off | Jachs NY | Promo Code FALL60
- Extra 20% off Sale | Crocs | Promo Code EXTRA20
- Haggar Sale | Haggar | Promo Code 2FOR
- Homage Sitewide Sale | 15% Off | Promo Code INVENTORY15
- Touchscreen Texting Winter Gloves | $6-$10 | Amazon
- Merino Wool Hiking Socks (3-Pair) | $15 | Amazon
- MsKitchen Clear Garment Bags | $20 | Amazon
- Express Men’s Clearance | Express
- Express Women’s Clearance | Express
- Uniqlo Men’s Sale | UniqloUniqlo Women’s Sale | Uniqlo
- Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Quartz Watch | $62 | Amazon
- Michael Kors Bedford Top Zip Pocket Tote | $112 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND
- Dr. Martens Jarrick | $170 | Zappos
- Macy’s Diamond Stud Earrings (1/3 ct. t.w.) | $417 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND
Health, Beauty, & Grooming
- Best of Tula | Tula
- BOGO + Free Gift | Three Ships
- 30% Off Sitewide | Dermaflash | Promo Code 30FORYOU
- 20% Off Sitewide | Tula Skincare | Promo Code SAVE20
- 15% Off | Hey Bud | Promo Code GO15
- Kérastase Labor Day Sale | Up to 20% Off | Promo Code LDW22
- Evn CBD | 20% Off | Promo Code GO20
- Cornbread CBD | 20% Off | Promo Code GETWELL
- CrateJoy Black-Owned Subscription Boxes | $10 off | Promo Code SUNDAY10
- Posture Corrector | $8 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- ConairPro Ceramic Tools Porcelain Series Far-Infrared Hair Dryer| $10 | Harmon
- AllSett Health Form-Fitting Migraine Relief Ice Head Wrap | $17 | Amazon
- Makeup Vanity Mirror with Lights | $22 | Amazon
- Olaplex Ultimate Essentials | $25 | Amazon
- Rapid Repair | $39 | Dermelect | Promo Code: JOY15
- AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads | $40 | StackSocial
- AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Electric Toothbrush Bundle | $40 | Amazon
- Best of Glow SPF Discovery Kit | $48 | Supergoop
- Paula’s Choice Clinical Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum | $48 | Paula’s Choice
- Best of Dermstore The Essentials Set | $49 | Dermstore | Promo Code: CHEERS
- Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Anti-Aging Eye Mask | $58 | Amazon
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser | $64 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Electric Toothbrush | $104 | Amazon
- InStyler 7X Smart Hair Dryer in White | $112 | Harmon
- Therabody Theragun Mini | $160 | Best Buy
Camping & Outdoors
- Powerlix Sleeping Pads | $26 | Amazon
- Addlon 48' Outdoor String Lights | $32 | Amazon
- Franklin Sports Badminton Set | $45 | Wayfair
- POP ‘N GO Premium Outdoor and Indoor Baby Playpen | $125 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
- 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle | $144 | Amazon
- Snow Joe 22" 15 amp Electric Snow Thrower | $174 | Amazon
Sports & Fitness
- Apollo Wearable | $40 | Apollo
- Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powders | $80 | Amazon
- Keppi Adjustable Weight Bench | $108 | Amazon
- Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Mini Exercise Cycle | $130 | Amazon
- Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set | $170 | Amazon
- Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine | $181 | Amazon
- Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike | $248 | Amazon
- Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar | $599 | Amazon
Pets
- Two-Week Trial | 50% off | Nom Nom
- Washable Dog Bed | $18 | Amazon
- ChomChom Pet Hair Remover | $25 | Amazon
- Pup Science Hip and Joint Relief for Dogs | $34 | Pup Science
- Dog Grooming Clippers | $50 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Travel
- Mlvoc Travel Pillow | $20 | Amazon
- Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription | $50 | StackSocial
- Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter | $400 | SuperShop | Promo Code GOSWY
MEDIA
Online Courses
- The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle | $52 | StackSocial
Movies & TV
- 30% off Box Sets | Barnes & Noble
- Everything Everywhere All At Once [4K UHD Blu-ray] | $18 | Amazon
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection | $120 | Amazon
- HBO Max 1-Year Subscription | Save 40%
Books & Comics
Music
- Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game Soundtrack on Vinyl | $30 | Amazon