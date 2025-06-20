Get a 2024 ASUS Chromebook With Detachable Touchscreen for Just $170

The 2-in-1 Chromebook is an underrated device. Part tablet and part laptop, they’re great for work and play, and best of all, they’re usually very budget friendly. Even for a 2-in-1 Chromebook, however, this StackSocial open-box deal on the 2024 ASUS Chromebook CM30 is especially light on the wallet — it’s just $170 right now, which is 48% off its already reasonable $330 price.

The 2024 ASUS Chromebook has a detachable 10.5-inch touchscreen and comes with a stylus for when you want to go into pure tablet mode. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage combine with the surprisingly quick MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor to give it a solid laptop performance, and the WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connections mean any of your online activities can take place free from lag or that spinning beachball effect. Front and rear 5MP cameras are great for video calls and conferences or for just shooting a quick picture or video, and the 12-hour battery life is a real standout. But above all, we love the $170 price tag that comes with this 48% off StackSocial deal and makes the 2024 ASUS Chromebook CM30 a solid buy.