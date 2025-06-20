Logo
PC Gaming

This Creamy Mechanical Keyboard is a Dream to Type on and It's Over $30 off

Save over $30 at the TikTok Shop on this AULA F99 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Mechanical keyboards are one of those things that, once you try them, you can’t imagine going back. If you’re someone who spends endless hours at a computer—whether it’s for writing, work, or gaming—a mechanical keyboard is the kind of upgrade that’ll genuinely make a difference. At the very least, it’ll make you feel like your setup just got a whole lot better.

Suggested Reading

MENERESAS 3-in-1 Mini Microphone for iPhone: Wireless Lavalier Microphones for iOS/Android/Camera, Now 10% Off
Gear Up For Summer With Up To 45% Off At Nike
Dish Drying Rack, Now 30% Off

AULA F99 Pro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | $74 | TikTok Shop

Related Content

Anker Is Jumping the Gun on Prime Day With a Huge Sale of Their Own
Reserve Samsung’s Next Galaxy Device Now and Get $50 Credit — No Commitment Required

The TikTok shop has an affordable option for a click-clacky keyboard. The AULA F99 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard has swappable keys, can connect over either USB-C or 2.4GHz, and the switches are pre-lubed. It has a creamy feel so it’s not the loudest mechanical keyboard you can find, but maybe that’s a good thing for you. The creaminess feels great under your fingers as you type.


This wouldn’t be a gaming keyboard without of course RGB lighting. The keys are backlit with support for 16.8 million colors.


Right now, the AULA F99 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard is available at the TikTok shop for $74. That’s down from $106. Head over and change the way you type and game today.


See at TikTok Shop

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!