Dream Sweet With Sunday Scaries' All-New THC Gummies for Sleep

Subscribe and save 20% on every shipment of this all-natural and non-groggy sleep aid.

ByJoe Tilleli and Mike Fazioli
Sunday Scaries is known for its THC and CBD-infused products that can help you unwind after a long day. The company has a range of gummies and oils that are designed to relieve stress, let you chill out and relax, or boost your focus on the task at hand.

The team at Sunday Scaries has worked day and night to bring this all-natural sleep aid to market, iterating five rounds of formulations over seven months. What they landed on is a delicious blackberry peach flavor that can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed, ready to take on the day. Enjoy sweet dreams with no grogginess in the morning.

THC Sleep Gummies | $31 | Subscribe and save 20% | Sunday Scaries

Each gummy contains 2.5mg of Delta-9 THC and 1mg of Melatonin. They also include Full Spectrum CBD, CBN, CBC, L-Theanine, Magnesium, and GABA. There are no fillers or synthetic junk—just plant-based sleep fuel that can help your body and mind recover each night.

Each one-time purchase of THC Sleep Gummies from Sunday Scaries is $31, or you can hit the Subscribe and Save button and save 20% off each shipment.

Shop now at Sunday Scaries

