The Very Best Deals in Crutchfield's Weekly Sale

Crutchfield has carved a name for itself as one of the best places to stop by to grab a great deal on home tech, whether it’s a new TV, loud speakers, or a different set of loud speakers. The website runs weekly deals so we’ve done the work for you of finding the best options with the best savings to consider.

We’ve curated some excellent picks for everyone from folks looking for a big, booming outdoor Bluetooth speaker for their upcoming 4th of July party, to those wanting the best TV to play their new Nintendo Switch 2 on, to the few who totally forgot Father’s Day was last weekend and are now scrounging for a cheap pair ear buds that say to Dad, “I’m sorry.”

Here are the best consumer tech deals at Crutchfield this week:

Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp | $66 off If you haven’t gotten yourself any Philips Hue lights, you’re missing out. I’ve finally been able to replace all the bulbs in my living room with them, so now I can reinvent the space for every occasion by just asking Alexa to change the lighting. This gradient floor lamp can display multiple shades of white or colored light at the same time, helping you achieve any atmosphere you’d want.

See at Crutchfield Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 | $20 off A dash cam is one of those things you’ll forget you even have until one day when you’ll be thanking yourself for having bought one. Don’t be caught in the midst of a he-said-she-said situation when it comes to a car collision. The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 records in 1080p HD and can save locally onto a microSD card.

See at Crutchfield JBL Live Pro 2 TWS | $30 off Once you switch over to noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll never want to go back. JBL’s speakers can switch between different modes dynamically. One moment, turn off all the noise around you to focus in, and the next switch over to Smart Ambient mode to be able to hear external sounds through the earbuds without the need to remove them.

See at Crutchfield Samsung 65" OLED 4K UHD Smart TV | $1,200 off This 65" Smart TV from Samsung has an OLED display capable of dimming pixels individually to achieve true black against bright whites and vibrant color. For gamers, it supports 4K resolution at 144Hz so you can catch every stunning detail. It’s got Motiona Xcelerator, Real Depth Enhancer, and other cool settings you’ll immediately turn off after setting it up. Instead, just switch it to Filmmaker Mode when watching movies, and it’ll automatically adjust those picture settings to show you the film the way the director intended.

See at Crutchfield JBL PartyBox Club 120 Bluetooth Speaker | $50 off This aptly named speaker is a party in a box. Built in is a customizable LED lightshow that pulses along with the music—great for backyard parties that go until after the sun comes down. It can pump out music nonstop for up to 12 hours with its rechargeable battery and can even be paired with a second speaker to play in stereo mode.

See at Crutchfield Klipsch The One Plus Bluetooth Speaker | $25 off If you’re looking for a compact tabletop speaker, the Klipsch ‘The One Plus’ Bluetooth speaker has a sleek design that will look nice on your credenza. Built with two full-range drivers and one woofer with dual opposing passive radiators, this unit can produce rich, detailed sound. Great for households, it can remember up to 8 paired devices so the whole family can cast their music quickly and easily. Plus, it plugs in with AC power, so no need to worry about battery life.