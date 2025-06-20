Still Looking for a Solid Father's Day Gift? Walmart Has You Covered

Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the special bond you share with your dad. Choosing the perfect gift starts with reflection—what does he truly enjoy? Consider his hobbies, whether it’s golfing, cooking, or reading. Does the old man love to fish? Perhaps a new rod. Just pick something that comes from the heart and makes him feel appreciated on his special day. Walmart has a ton of great selections at every price level to show Dad how much you care.

Under $25 You don’t need to take out a second mortgage just to make Dad feel loved. Is he usually the grillmaster when folks come over for parties? Maybe he’ll appreciate a meat thermometer for just $18. Or this cliche apron and oven mitts donning him as the ‘Daddio of the Padio’—just $12. Also, check out this beard growth kit for just $21.

Under $50 Have a budget to spend a little more? Walmart has an iTech Fusion 3 smart watch to track physical activity for just $35. Or you can check out this drone capable of recording in 4K UHD for just $33.

Splurge Worthy No spending limit at all? The 2025 11-inch iPad Air is just $299. Maybe he’s curious to hop into the world of VR with a Meta Quest 3S, also just $299. Or perhaps it’s time to upgrade his TV with a massive 75" Roku TV—down to $448.