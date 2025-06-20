Don't Steal That Hotel Pillow — Buy It Here for 20% Off

There’s a uniquely pleasurable quality about the pillows you find in high-end hotels that you just can’t duplicate. The pillows you find at department stores or online for whatever reason just don’t capture that deeply cushiony, light yet supportive feel of the pillows in a 5-star hotels and resorts. Which is probably why those hotels often find themselves having to replace pillows that, ahem, mysteriously disappear.

FluffCo knows the secrets behind those incredibly luxurious hotel and resort pillows. How? They’re the ones who supply those ultra-soft down feather pillows, and now you can buy them straight from the source — FluffCo pillows are 20% off right now at their website.

The secret to FluffCo’s pillows is that they’re actually two pillows — one inside the other. The outer layer is made from soft, airy white duck down, which cradles your head as it sinks down to the second layer, a more supportive inner core of white duck feathers. The result is as close to cloud-like as you can imagine. So good, in fact, that FluffCo pillows were voted Best Soft Pillow by Architectural Digest, which knows a thing or two about luxury.

FluffCo pillows come in Standard and King size, and also give you a choice between Firm Fluff and Soft Fluff. The inner makings of these pillows are sourced in accordance with the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), and both the pillow’s outer shell and protector are 100% cotton.

Word to the wise: Trying to sneak out a hotel pillow never works, and even if it did, they have your credit card on file. Get that same luxurious 5-star sleeping experience the honest and less-expensive way at FluffCo while their pillows are still 20% off.