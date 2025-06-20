Logo
Lifestyle

Sip, Socialize, and Savor Festival Season With Cornbread Hemp's THC Seltzers

Festival season is all about chilling out, so take a load off with Cornbread Hemp's newest THC seltzers and score 20% off your first order.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

The leaps and bounds that buying weed has made since my college years are astounding. You can just enter a credit card and have THC products delivered to your door. And the new kinds of products are just as impressive. We have drinkable THC now, that’s crazy.

Suggested Reading

Repel Bugs &amp; Rodents 24/7 Using Riddex's Safe, Electromagnetic Technology—Now 20% off
Upgrade Your Tech for Less: Save Up to $450 on Samsung Galaxy Tabs and 30% Off Buds3 Pro
The Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones Are Already Down To Prime Day Prices

Cornbread Hemp THC Seltzers | 20% off First Order | Cornbread Hemp

Related Content

Claim Your Free Can of Cycling Frog THC &amp; CBD Seltzer
Get a Full Year of AARP Membership for Just $15 — Including a Free Gift

Meet Cornbread Hemp’s brand-new THC Seltzers—a refreshing, low-calorie way to kick back without alcohol. Each are thoughtfully crafted to deliver the perfect buzz with 5mg of pure hemp-derived THC. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day, catching up with friends, or simply looking for a better way to relax, these seltzers are your go-to choice for smooth sipping and light relaxation.

Choose from four different flavors that actually sound pretty tasty: Blueberry Breeze, Raspberry Limeade, Salted Watermelon, and Peach Iced Tea. The effects are fast-acting—just about 15-20 minutes—and each can is only 30 calories.

You can grab a 4, 8, or 24 packs today, which start at just $29.99. And don’t forget that sweet 20% off on your first order. So what are you waiting for? Head to Cornbread Hemp now and find a new way to stay chill.

See at Cornbread Hemp

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!