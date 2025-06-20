Buy a 49" Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor for 35% Off, Get JBL Quantum ONE Headphones Free





Looking for a massive gaming monitor to help immerse you in your favorite games? You’ve found it with the Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 OLED Gaming Monitor, a behemoth of a display that can transform your gaming sessions into immersive adventures that make you feel like you’re really in your favorite fantasy worlds. Right now, you can save $450 on the 49" monitor It’s just $850, down from its normal price of $1,300. That’s not even the best part. Samsung is throwing in a free pair of JBL Quantum ONE gaming headphones, so you can finally upgrade that corded pair you’ve been holding on to.



This huge display is curved to help you feel like you’re right at the center of all the action, taking up the space of two equivalent 27" panels. Its OLED tech gives you vivid colors and crisp visuals, and Samsung HDR 1000 gives you high levels of detail in addition to a 240hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Simply put, this is one of the best gaming monitors you’ll find, and it’s available at this price all week. But be fast if you want to grab one all your own. This monitor will go lightning quick at this price.

Buy for $850 at Samsung This story was originally published by Brittany Vincent on 12/18/2023 and updated with new information by Emily Knepp on 1/15/24, 4/30/24 and 8/5/24.