Say Goodbye to Chatty Seatmates and Snoring Partners for Good

You'll never sleep, work, or travel better than when you can block out the world with ZQuiet's amazing earplugs.

ByMike Fazioli
Write down your list of life’s worst annoyances and see how many of them involve unwanted, distracting noise. It could be your partner’s bed-rattling snores, the person in the airplane seat next to you who won’t shut up, or the neighbor who runs the weedwhacker before sunrise. Now you can block them all out for just $24 with ZQuiet Flex-Fit Earplugs, which provide up to 27 decibels of passive noise reduction to let you sleep, work, or just zone out and relax.

ZQuiet Flex-Fit Earplugs | $24 | The Grommet

You’ll find so many uses for ZQuiet Flex-Fit Earplugs and their advanced noise-reduction filters — loud concerts, mowing the lawn or running other power tools, loud coworkers in the cubicle next to yours. They’re made of hypo-allergenic silicone, and they’re flexible enough to fit snugly but safely in your ear for maximum comfort and minimal ear fatigue. ZQuiet Flex-Fit Earplugs work better and are more comfortable than those disposable foam earplugs, and they’re reusable and easy to clean. Block out life’s annoyances with ZQuiet Flex-Fit Earplugs while they’re on sale at The Grommet for 20% off.

