Save up to 54% on PCs, Monitors and More At Lenovo’s 4 Day Sale

Have you been thinking about getting a new laptop? What about a desktop PC? If you’re looking to invest in one of these typically expensive pieces of tech, now’s a great time to go ahead and lock in your purchase during Lenovo’s 4 Day Sale. For a limited time, you can save up to 54% off of some of Lenovo’s wide selection of computers and more. For instance, you can save 47% off the ThinkPad T14 gen 5 laptop – it’s now at one of it’s lowest prices ever. If you’re looking for a new PC setup, the Lenovo Legion Y27-30 Gaming Monitor is down 28%. Deals like these are running like water over at Lenovo, so if they sound like they might be up your alley, you should run over there, like, yesterday.