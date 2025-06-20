Save Up to $500 On the Mind-Blowing New Galaxy Book5 Pro

One of the biggest highlights of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event was the drop of the brand-new Galaxy Book5 Pro, which is taking aim at Apple’s mighty MacBooks for dominance in the laptop market. Samsung also dropped a great deal to entice anyone thinking about jumping on the Galaxy Book bandwagon — up to $500 with trade-in or $300 without toward the purchase of the brand-new Galaxy Book5 Pro.

The 16-inch Galaxy Book5 Pro has the brand-new Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, which moves at up to an incredible 4.8GHz, and also has upgraded graphics processing speed and — here’s the kicker — an advanced Neural Processing Unit capable of up to 47 trillion operations per second. Which is how the Galaxy Book5 Pro can achieve what might be the best and most powerful AI features of any new laptop on the market.

AI Select lets you to instant, deep-dive searches right from your screen just by tracing an image, text, or even a QR code. And the Galaxy Book5 Pro’s anti-reflective AMOLED display is also a touch screen, so you can trace with your finger and get instant search results via powerful AI.

The 25-hour battery life, huge 1TB built-in storage, Live Captions with real-time language translation for conference calls, and Multi Control feature that lets you control compatible Samsung tablets and smartphones (like the brand-new Galaxy S25) are just a small sample of the enhancements Samsung has rolled out with the Galaxy Book5 Pro. You can check it out for yourself and save up to $500 with trade-in by heading to Samsung now.