Apple's Watch SE Is Down To Just $189 Ahead of Summer

Looking for a last minute gift that gives a nice tech upgrade without breaking the bank? Then you’re in luck. Walmart is offering the tried and true Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) for only $189 ahead of summer. This smart watch not only acts as a phone on your wrist, but lets you track all your health stats in an instant. So whether you’re gifting to your fitness junkie friend, or just looking to level up your own watch game, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is the obvious choice.

The Apple Watch SE means you can go for a run without needing the carry your phone along with you in your hand thanks to the Apple Watch SE’s cellular connectivity. Take calls, send texts, listen to music, and get notifications right at your wrist. Track your health, log your workouts, analyze your sleep activity, and more. As someone who uses an Apple Watch, I will say it was jarring at first leaving my house and locking the door behind me without my phone, but you get used to it pretty quickly.

See Apple Watch SE at Walmart This article was originally written by Joe Tilleli on The Inventory on 8/25/22 and updated with new information on 8/18/23.