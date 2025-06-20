Samsung's Awesome Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor Is Now Just $150

You might have the most amazing high-end gaming rig possible, but if it’s hooked up to a slow, outdated monitor, your gaming experience is going to suffer. Time for an upgrade: The Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor is just $150 right now as part of Samsung’s spring sale. That’s a full C-note off its usual $200 price.

The Odyssey G3 is all about speed — its 165Hz refresh rate destroys lag and motion blur and keeps up with even the most action-filled games to the millisecond. Its adaptive sync technology makes your gameplay incredibly smooth. You can even pivot the Odyssey G3 90 degrees and use it as a vertical display, and switch it back to horizontal easily, any time you like. The Odyssey G3 also includes Eye Saver mode, which minimizes blue light and keeps your eyes fresher for longer. It’s spring savings season at Samsung, and this $50-off deal on the Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor is just one of their amazing deals — go check it out now!