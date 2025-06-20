Logo
Tech

A 4-pack of Apple AirTags Are 24% Off This Travel Season

Keep track of your keys, wallet, luggage, and other valuables, and do it for the lowest price in a month.

ByErin O'Brien, Jason Coles, and Joe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Never lose your keys again with this 24% off deal on Apple AirTags. This pack of four syncs up with the Find My app on iPhones to keep track of belongings and ping them if you, say, drop said item while rushing through the airport. Four’s pretty great: You can clip one to keys, one to your work backpack, and then two for whatever. Passport? Luggage? Probably. Summer travel season is here, and you’ll definitely want to keep track of your stuff.

Suggested Reading

MENERESAS 3-in-1 Mini Microphone for iPhone: Wireless Lavalier Microphones for iOS/Android/Camera, Now 10% Off
Gear Up For Summer With Up To 45% Off At Nike
Dish Drying Rack, Now 30% Off

Apple AirTag 4 Pack | $75 | Walmart


Related Content

The Very Best Deals in Crutchfield's Weekly Sale
Listen Up for A Great Deal: Snag the JLab JBuds Lux ANC Headphones for Just $59 at Walmart

One-tap setup connects your AirTags seamlessly: name each tag and register them to the Find My app, and you’re good to go. The app will send an alert if the AirTag travels without you, too—which is a worst-case scenario that the AirTag aims to prevent.


Shop now at Amazon

This story was originally published by Erin O’Brien on 07/14/2022 and updated with new information on 05/18/2023 and updated with new information by Se Jeong Bae on 06/02/2023 and by Mike Fazioli on 7/5/2023 and 7/28/2023, and by Se Jeong Bae on 9/22/23 and Joe Tilleli on 11/6/2023.

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!