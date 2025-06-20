A 4-pack of Apple AirTags Are 24% Off This Travel Season
Keep track of your keys, wallet, luggage, and other valuables, and do it for the lowest price in a month.
Never lose your keys again with this 24% off deal on Apple AirTags. This pack of four syncs up with the Find My app on iPhones to keep track of belongings and ping them if you, say, drop said item while rushing through the airport. Four’s pretty great: You can clip one to keys, one to your work backpack, and then two for whatever. Passport? Luggage? Probably. Summer travel season is here, and you’ll definitely want to keep track of your stuff.
One-tap setup connects your AirTags seamlessly: name each tag and register them to the Find My app, and you’re good to go. The app will send an alert if the AirTag travels without you, too—which is a worst-case scenario that the AirTag aims to prevent.
