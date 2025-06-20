Logo
Practicality Meets Style With Chrome Industries Outdoor Gear & Apparel for Up to 50% off

Save up to 25% on almost everything at Chrome Industries during the summer sale.

ByJoe Tilleli
Meet Chrome. No, not the browser you’re reading this in. Chrome Industries is a designer of all kinds of outdoor gear. Having started in a small garage in Colorado, this team designs bags, backpacks, and apparel that’s a perfect marriage of comfort, style, and practicality.

Right now, Chrome is having a Summer Sale where almost everything is going for up to 50% off.

Summer Sale Outdoor Gear | 50% off | Chrome Industries

Check out this Buran III messenger bag. It’s weatherproof and packed full of compartments of all shapes and sizes to fit your laptop, water bottle, pens, notebooks, chargers, and everything else you need to carry with you. It’s got a reversible shoulder strap so you can carry it comfortably over your left or right shoulder. The bag has been shaved down from $170 to just $102 during the sale.

Not your style? Check out the Barrage 18L pack. It’s got a water-resistant rolltop closure that can expand the capacity of the bag by 2L in a pinch. The internal sleeve can perfectly fit a 15" laptop. Plus, it’s got exterior webbing cargo to fit even more stuff on you. This one is down from $150 to just $112.

See at Chrome Industries

