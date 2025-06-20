Got Tension? Make It Go Away With This Amazing Heated Massager

If tension grabs you by the scruff of the neck like most people, nothing relieves that crushing pain like a good massage or heating pad. Combine both forms of soothing therapy in a convenient, rechargable, use-anywhere solution with the Pulse & Heat Intelligent Neck Massager, which is on sale at The Grommet for 20% off right now . With 15 levels of intensity and 3 massage modes, that tension and the pain it causes will melt away quickly and safely.

The Pulse & Heat Intelligent Neck Massager is designed to tackle pain, stiffness, and stress with soothing heat and 3 massage modes — acupuncture, massage, and heat therapy. A 15-minute session of low-voltage pulse technology and heat gets deep into those knotted muscles and leaves you loose, relaxed, and pain-free. The Pulse & Heat Intelligent Neck Massager runs up to 4 hours at a time, and the 450mAh battery recharges quickly for another session. At just 0.3 pounds it’s portable, and the remote control makes for easy adjustments without having to remove the massager and fumble with buttons. The Grommet’s 20% off deal on all four color varieties of the Pulse & Heat Intelligent Neck Massager is good for a limited time only, so don’t wait long.