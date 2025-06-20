Take a Breather With 30% Off Your First Month Of BetterHelp

As a BetterHelp affiliate, we receive compensation from BetterHelp if you purchase products or services through the links provided

It’s no mystery, we live in a chaotic world. Between work, keeping up with current events, or spending time with friends, it can be hard to find time to take care of yourself. That’s where BetterHelp online therapy comes in. Online therapy doesn’t work for everyone, but it can be an excellent way for some people to squeeze in important talks when they might be too busy otherwise. With that in mind, BetterHelp is currently offering 30% off your first month of therapy services to help you unwind before the holidays.

BetterHelp | 30% of your first month

BetterHelp is a service where you’ll answer questions initially to help the website pair you with a therapist who’s a good fit, which is incredibly important when it comes to getting good results out of it. From there, you’ll be able to work out a schedule and find times that suit you, and start talking through some of life’s big issues. All of BetterHelp’s therapists are licensed, accredited professionals with a wide range of expertise, so you’re sure to find someone to talk to who understands and can offer help. Whether you’re looking for new goals to accomplish each week, or just someone to talk to, BetterHelp has you covered.

Therapy isn’t only beneficial for those in crisis – your therapist can help you work through the everyday stress and make each day more manageable. Mental health is just as important as physical health, so take control today and help yourself feel better. With a huge discount on your first month, there’s never been a better time to become the best version of yourself.