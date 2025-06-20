Get Windows 11 Pro for Just $15 at StackSocial for a Limited Time

Windows 11 Pro just dropped to $15, and if you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this might be the best time to do it. StackSocial is offering a lifetime license—no subscription, no monthly fees, for just $. That’s a massive drop from the usual $199 retail price, and you get full access to Microsoft’s most advanced version of Windows yet.

Windows 11 Pro includes everything in the Home edition, but with added features built for power users and professionals. You get tools like BitLocker drive encryption, Remote Desktop, Group Policy management, and virtualization options like Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox. It also supports Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant, which can help with tasks, settings, writing, coding, and even image generation, right from your desktop.

On the productivity side, you get support for virtual desktops, Snap layouts for multitasking, and improved performance across the board. It’s also built with security in mind, with features like Smart App Control, TPM 2.0 support, and Windows Hello biometric login.

This is especially relevant now that Windows 10 support is set to end in October 2025. After that, Microsoft will stop issuing security updates, which means your system could become more vulnerable over time. If you’re still on Windows 10—or using a PC that came with it—this deal offers a cheap and easy way to get current.

That said, deals like this do come with a few caveats. These are third-party license keys, and while many users have had no issues, there are occasional reports of activation problems or needing to contact Microsoft support. StackSocial says they’ll issue a refund within 30 days if the key doesn’t work, but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re looking for complete peace of mind.

Still, if you’re okay with a little risk for a lot of savings, it’s hard to beat getting a full Windows 11 Pro license for less than the cost of lunch.