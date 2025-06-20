Logo
Enjoy $130 Off Your First 6 Boxes of Factor Meals

You can have delicious, never-frozen meals delivered straight to your door.

ByJoe Tilleli and Brittany Vincent
It might be the dog days of summer, but life is still busy. And it’s hard. You’ve got to worry about so much every day that you wake up. Working eight hours a day or more, commuting, which could take upwards of an hour each way. Time to stay fit, time to take care of errands, time to sleep so you’re well-rested. Social obligations can stack up quickly. When the heck are you supposed to eat? A better question—how are you supposed to find the time to shop for and prepare your meals with everything else going on in the day?

Factor puts time back in your day. Delicious, never-frozen meals prepared by executive chefs and designed by dieticians can be delivered straight to your door. Eating nutritious and tasty lunches and dinners shouldn’t mean having to spend hours grocery shopping, chopping vegetables, marinating meats, and standing in a hot kitchen. Factor Meals can be prepared in just minutes.

The meals you select can be catered to support your dietary preferences and wellness goals. Based on your meal choices around options that are high protein, calorie smart, carb conscious, fiber-filled, and more.

New customers can enjoy $130 off their first six boxes when using the promo code GO130FREE. Plus, you can receive free shipping on your very first box!

