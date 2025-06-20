Buffy’s Summer Cooling Sale Is On — Take 20% Off Comforters, Sheets, and More

If staying cool at night has gotten harder now that the temperatures are absolutely blazing outside, Buffy’s Summer Cooling Sale is here to help. Right now, you can take 20% off (or more) across a selection of best-selling comforters, sheets, and bedding essentials designed to keep you comfortable all season long. No code needed. Just head to Buffy’s site and the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Buffy is known for making breathable, sustainable bedding that feels as good as it looks. Their Cloud and Breeze comforters are filled with lightweight, eco-friendly materials that help regulate temperature and wick away moisture, making them a go-to for hot sleepers. Paired with their soft eucalyptus sheets and duvet covers, it’s a simple way to refresh your bed for summer without the usual sweaty nights.

This sale includes a wide range of products, from their cult-favorite comforters to silky-soft sheet sets and cooling pillow inserts. Whether you’re upgrading your own setup or looking to grab a gift for someone who could use better sleep, the timing couldn’t be better.