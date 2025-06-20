BOBOVR S3 Pro Battery Strap Accessories, Now 10% Off

For VR enthusiasts and Meta Quest 3 owners, the BOBOVR S3 Pro Battery Strap Accessories is a game-changer you won't want to miss. Available today at a 10% discount, this innovative accessory offers an unmatched virtual reality experience by combining superior power management, ergonomic comfort, and head air cooling features.

The first reason to consider the BOBOVR S3 Pro Battery Strap is its compatibility with the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S. It still utilizes BOBOVR’s innovative power swap design but ups the ante by separating the discharge module from the battery pack. This design not only improves heat dissipation but also increases the discharge efficiency by 6% compared to its predecessor. The inclusion of low-battery sound reminders and precise battery level indications ensure that you’re never caught off-guard.

See it for $80.99 at Amazon Another compelling reason to grab the BOBOVR S3 Pro is its brand new B100 battery system. While the volume of the battery pack remains unchanged from the previous B2 model, the capacity takes a significant leap from 5200mAh to an impressive 10000mAh—a 92% increase! Despite this large upgrade, the weight only goes up by a modest 28%, offering more power without a strain on your neck.

Comfort should never take a back seat in VR, and the BOBOVR S3 Pro delivers just that with its built-in Head Air Cooling System. Using silent technology, it keeps your head and face cool even during extended sessions, offering 100-level flexible wind speed adjustments. The optimization of the structure provides a flattened back design that enhances comfort during seated or reclined uses, with adjustable height and removable overhead support.

Designed specifically to work with the Meta Quest 3/3S, the BOBOVR S3 Pro ensures a seamless fit and operation with these units. However, the product leverages the high-efficiency B100 battery pack for its air conditioning system, so compatibility with older B2 battery systems is not possible.

Take advantage of the 10% discount on Amazon today and elevate your VR sessions with the BOBOVR S3 Pro. With its unmatched features in power efficiency, comfort, and cooling, this accessory is a worthwhile investment for any serious VR user.

See it for $80.99 at Amazon This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.