Stay Prepared With Keyzmo, the 16-in-1 Multitool That Can Go Anywhere and Do Anything
The most lightweight yet useful multitool you've ever seen at one very affordable price.
How many times have you been caught unprepared in a situation where you needed a specific tool? You could have used a screwdriver for a loose screw, or a ruler to measure something with. A bottle opener would have been useful when you were thirsty. Never wish you had a tool that wasn’t in your repertoire again with Keyzmo, a 16-in-1 multitool that has everything you need in a small, handy little package. With hundreds of ways to use this small wonder, it’s the most compact multi-use tool ever made that can go with you anywhere. And right now, you can get your Keyzmo for just $23.
Keyzmo has you covered. It can wrench, screw, measure, cut, strip, open, file, and more, all with its tiny form factor. It has a screwdriver, closed wrenches, a 1/4 bit driver, a serrated edge, a bottle opener, a file, a ruler, a can opener, a protractor, a wire stripper, a lanyard hole, a bike spoke key, a wire bender, a scoring tip, and a 12-point wrench. There are few situations Keyzmo won’t be able to help you with, and for less than $25. It pays to be prepared, so grab your Keyzmo today and see how many situations it can help you work your way out of.