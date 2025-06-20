6 Ft Surge Protector Power Strip, Now 15% Off

The 6 Ft Surge Protector Power Strip - 8 Widely Outlets with 4 USB Ports is more than just a power strip; it's a versatile energy management tool that could become an indispensable part of your home or office setup. With its current 15% discount on Amazon, now is the perfect time to invest in this multifunctional gadget.

One of the standout features of this product is its 3-side design, allowing for easy access to all eight widely spaced AC outlets. Each outlet is designed with 1.8 inches of space in between, providing ample room for larger plugs and adapters without overcrowding. This is perfect for those who require a neatly organized charging station whether in your office, home, or college dorm room.

See it for $8.48 at Amazon It also includes four USB ports, featuring a USB-C port that supports a 5V/3A max output, which is ideal for powering multiple devices at once. Whether you're charging smartphones, tablets, or other gadgets, this power strip ensures you have enough ports to keep everything powered and ready to go.

The power strip offers comprehensive safety features. It has multiple certifications, including RoHS, FCC, and ETL, and provides overload, short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, and overheating protection. With a minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 600 Joules, you can trust that your connected devices are safe from electrical surges and spikes.

Additionally, the 6-foot extension cord and 45° flat plug design are perfect for hard-to-reach outlets, making this power strip ideal for tight spaces. With two convenient mounting holes, you can securely install it wherever it's needed most.

Take advantage of the 15% discount on Amazon today and make this power strip a part of your household. With features designed for both safety and convenience, this is an investment in better energy management and peace of mind.

See it for $8.48 at Amazon This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.