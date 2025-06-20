Yes, You Can Really Get an iPad and Beats Flex Headphones for Just $140

If you’re looking to get a new tablet sometime soon, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to do so, stop looking at all the most recent releases and look to the past a bit. When it comes to iPads, not only do they hold their value, but they’re nearly just as good long after they first hit the scene. And right now, if you head to StackSocial, you can snag a fantastic deal: a refurbished 7th generation Apple iPad (in Space Gray) and a pair of Beats Flex Wireless Headphones as well as accessories, including a case, screen protector, stylus, charging block, and charging cable, all for just $140. That’s 53% off its normal price of $300, and one special deal you’ll want to grab before it’s all gone, because almost all the other bundles are currently sold out.