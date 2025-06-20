Walmart's Summer Tech Deals Are Heating Up Fast
Score amazing prices on the hottest electronics, from iPads and big-screen TVs to GoPro cameras and more.
When you’re looking for the best deals on the latest tech and electronics releases, don’t sleep on Walmart. They’ll have the huge holiday deals as always, but the everyday deals at Walmart are among the best you’ll find on big-screen TVs, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and much more. It’s also good to keep an eye peeled for the Flash Deals that Walmart loves to drop, with hundreds or even thousands of dollars in savings.
Even on an ordinary midweek day, a quick look at Walmart’s tech deals reveals some seriously great buys. Check out this one on the 10.9-inch 10th Gen Apple iPad, dropping its price from $350 to just $300. Or get yourself the best-in-class gaming with the PlayStation 5 Astro Bot Bundle for $60 off. When it’s time so show off your new amazing gaming skills, do it on the TCL 65" Class S4 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, which is just $328 at Walmart.
Walmart’s tech deals are a 365-day happening, so when you’re looking for an upgrade or just a hot new tech device, make Walmart your first stop.