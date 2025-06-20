Logo
Audio

Upgrade Your Listening Setup with 49% Off Beats Studio Pro Headphones

Beats recently announced their newest Solo 4 headset, which means you can score these slightly older models for $170 off!

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Need a new go-to pair of headphones? Try the viral Beats Studio Pro. These wireless, noise-cancelling cans have you covered in just about every way possible. If you’re already a Beats fan, you know what’s up. If not, these might have to be the first pair you pick up. For only $180, you get dynamic head tracking for Personalized Spatial Audio, active noise cancelling for immersive listening, transparency mode to blend your music with sounds from the world around you, and one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices.

Suggested Reading

Hatchimals Alive, Now 25% Off
MENERESAS 3-in-1 Mini Microphone for iPhone: Wireless Lavalier Microphones for iOS/Android/Camera, Now 10% Off
Gear Up For Summer With Up To 45% Off At Nike

Beats Studio Pro Headphones | $180 | Walmart

Related Content

Does Your Gaming Mouse Need a Bungee?
Five Best Electric Razors

But that’s not it. These headphones boast an impressive 40-hour battery life, plush earcups for extended listening sessions, and a variety of ways to connect to your devices, from USB-C to Bluetooth to 3.5mm cable. They also come in a variety of colors so you can accessorize while you kick your fave jams. If all that sounds good, they’re up for grabs right now for $170 off at Walmart. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year, so get them while they’re hot.

See it for $179.95 at Walmart

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!