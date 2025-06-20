Upgrade Your Listening Setup with 49% Off Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Beats recently announced their newest Solo 4 headset, which means you can score these slightly older models for $170 off!
Need a new go-to pair of headphones? Try the viral Beats Studio Pro. These wireless, noise-cancelling cans have you covered in just about every way possible. If you’re already a Beats fan, you know what’s up. If not, these might have to be the first pair you pick up. For only $180, you get dynamic head tracking for Personalized Spatial Audio, active noise cancelling for immersive listening, transparency mode to blend your music with sounds from the world around you, and one-touch pairing for Apple and Android devices.
Suggested Reading
Beats Studio Pro Headphones | $180 | Walmart
But that’s not it. These headphones boast an impressive 40-hour battery life, plush earcups for extended listening sessions, and a variety of ways to connect to your devices, from USB-C to Bluetooth to 3.5mm cable. They also come in a variety of colors so you can accessorize while you kick your fave jams. If all that sounds good, they’re up for grabs right now for $170 off at Walmart. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year, so get them while they’re hot.