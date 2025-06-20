Logo
Tech

This Grade-A Refurbished MacBook Pro Is Down to Just $480

Save 79% on a 2019 Apple MacBook Pro 16" over at StackSocial.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Ask yourself, does the next laptop you get yourself really need to be new? Tech from just a few years ago is still rock solid, and you can get it for a significant discount. StackSocial has the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro for a whopping 79% off. That brings the price down to just $480. The MacBook Pro being offered by StackSocial is a refurbished model with a Grade-A rating. This means it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal to zero amounts of scuffing.

Suggested Reading

MENERESAS 3-in-1 Mini Microphone for iPhone: Wireless Lavalier Microphones for iOS/Android/Camera, Now 10% Off
Gear Up For Summer With Up To 45% Off At Nike
Dish Drying Rack, Now 30% Off

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019) | $480 | StackSocial

Related Content

Anker Is Jumping the Gun on Prime Day With a Huge Sale of Their Own
Reserve Samsung’s Next Galaxy Device Now and Get $50 Credit — No Commitment Required

This 2019 Apple MacBook Pro has a large 16" screen and packs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD on board. This model also has the touch bar across the top of the keyboard which allows for a ton of versatility in how you use your MacBook. Quick launch your favorite apps, access a catalog of emojis, and more right at your fingertips.

See at StackSocial

📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!