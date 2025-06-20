This Grade-A Refurbished MacBook Pro Is Down to Just $480

Ask yourself, does the next laptop you get yourself really need to be new? Tech from just a few years ago is still rock solid, and you can get it for a significant discount. StackSocial has the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro for a whopping 79% off. That brings the price down to just $480. The MacBook Pro being offered by StackSocial is a refurbished model with a Grade-A rating. This means it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal to zero amounts of scuffing.