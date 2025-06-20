These Bamboo Bed Sheets Can Keep You Cool at Night for as Low as $26

You deserve to sleep comfortably. These ultra-soft and breathable bamboo sheets might be what you need to get the most out of those eight hours after the sun goes down.

The Bibb 4-piece bamboo blend waffle hem sheet set has a staggering 1800 thread count which gives it that silky smooth softness. I don’t know about you, but I run hot at night. The last thing I need is a sheets that make me even warmer. These bamboo sheets are designed to be breathable, keeping folks like you and me cool so we can sleep soundly through the night. They’re also hypoallergenic to keep allergens at bay. This Spring has been especially rough on my allergies so anything to help combat that is welcome in my home.

The sheets are elegant in design with their waffle hems. It gives the sheets a bit of sophistication to accent your bedroom. Choose from a variety of colors like ivory, taupe, gray, or hunter green.

It’s super annoying when fitted sheets pop off the corners in the middle of the night. That should now happen with this Bibb sheet set. They can securely fit around mattresses up to 16 inches thick without any slipping.

This 4-piece set of bamboo blend waffle hem sheets is normally priced at $79 for twin. However, StackSocial is running a promotion that’s shaving a whopping 67% off the price. That brings the sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillow cases down to as low as just $26 for a limited time.