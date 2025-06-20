Therabody's Best-Selling Massage Devices Are 10% Off This 4th of July
Give yourself the gift of wellness with 10% off Therabody's best selling massage devices.
Looking for the perfect tool to help yourself unwind? Therabody has a wide range of personal massagers that will leave you feeling perfectly relaxed, and they’re 10% off ahead of 4th of July. These health devices can help decrease muscle soreness and fatigue and make for a thoughtful gift. So whether you’re shopping for your gym rat fri, or just need some muscle relaxation on the go, Therabody is the way to go this season.
The Theragun Mini is the smallest, portable massage gun of the lineup with a $22 discount. The The SmartGoggles offer a fully immersive, light blocking massage the tight muscles in your face. You can get it for under $200. Or if you need a little extra muscle relaxation, the tried and true Theragrun PRO is $65 off. These deals won’t last forever though, so run to Therabody now and achieve superior wellness for less.