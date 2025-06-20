The MacBook Pro 13" M1 is Now $550. Save 49% on This Power-Packed Laptop

Looking for a killer deal on a MacBook Pro? Here it is. You can now score the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) with Touch Bar for just $550, down from its original $1,099 price—that’s 49% off for a machine that still seriously delivers in 2025.

This model is powered by Apple’s game-changing M1 chip, which packs an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU for super smooth performance, whether you’re editing videos, juggling a dozen tabs, or streaming your favorite shows. It’s fast, efficient, and impressively quiet—even when you’re pushing it hard.

The 13.3-inch Retina display is sharp, vibrant, and easy on the eyes thanks to True Tone technology, which adjusts to your environment for more natural viewing. With up to 20 hours of battery life, this MacBook is built to go all day (and night), whether you’re working, studying, or binge-watching.

You’ll also get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which means quick load times, smooth multitasking, and plenty of room for your files and apps. The Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID make everyday tasks quicker and easier, and with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, you’re ready to plug in, sync up, or go totally wireless.

And don’t forget Apple’s built-in Apple Intelligence features, which help with everything from writing to staying organized, all with privacy baked in so your data stays yours.

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on a MacBook Pro that still punches way above its weight, this is the one to grab. It’s sleek, powerful, and priced to move.