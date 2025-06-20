Logo
The Amazing Focais: Meet One Is a Recorder, Transcriber, and Translator All in One

Save 59% right now at StackSocial on this incredible AI-powered device that works in 120 languages.

ByMike Fazioli
If you’ve ever had to record a long speech or interview, you know what a time-consuming chore transcribing that recording can be. Throw in the curveball of recording in a foreign language you’re not proficient in, and that job just got exponentially more difficult. Now the AI-powered Focais: Meet One voice-activated recorder has arrived to tackle all of those tasks faster than a team of transcribers ever could, and it’s 59% off right now at StackSocial — just $60.

Focais: Meet One AI Recorder | $60 | StackSocial

Rapid, accurate summaries of long speeches, interviews, or seminars are invaluable to professionals and students alike — so much so that professional transcription services can exact a high hourly rate. But a one-time purchase of the Focais: Meet One voice-activated recorder will be the only transcription and summarizing tool you’ll ever need, and unlike most transcription services, it has 120 languages built into its AI-powered software. At the going rate of $0.75 per minute, a professional transcription service would cost you $45 for a single hour-long recording with a 24-hour turnaround, and that doesn’t count translation. The Focais: Meet One recorder will give you the same result instantly, with translation, and it costs just $60 for a lifetime of use. Head to StackSocial now before the 59% off deal on this amazing utility expires.

