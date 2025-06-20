Spring Decor Trends Are Here — Shop Original Art Pieces at Artfinder

Spring is the perfect excuse to refresh your space. This year, bold is back. Scandinavian minimalism is getting a lively upgrade with playful colors, natural materials, and statement pieces leading the way. If your walls are feeling a little bare, Artfinder has everything you need to bring fresh energy into your home, no renovation required.

Even if you’re not building around a giant skylight, you can still bring the outside in. Art made from natural elements like wood and stone — such as Nadia Attura’s Cactus Rains — channels the textures and tones of nature into your space in an effortless, grounding way.

Vintage furniture and art are still on the rise, with warm woods like teak and mahogany making a big comeback. Complement antique finds with limited-edition artwork, like Zhao Yongchang’s Bullish Moment — a striking fusion of traditional and modern.

You don’t need oversized pieces to make a statement. Choose curated works that reflect your personality, ideas, and style — like Tiers’ Floral Decay XI — and let your space tell your story.

Whether you’re drawn to minimalist nature scenes or vibrant mixed media, Artfinder helps you discover meaningful art that fits your style and budget — all while supporting independent artists around the world.