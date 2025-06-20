Save Up to 60% on Golf Clubs, Gear & Apparel at the PGA Superstore This Father's Day
The PGA Superstore has teed up all sorts of discounts ahead of dad's big day.
It’s finally golf season. And it’s almost Father’s Day. That means it’s the perfect time to upgrade his golf equipment and get a good deal doing so. The PGA Superstore is running a promotion right now where you can find clubs, tech, accessories, bags, and more with discounts running for as much as 60% off. Take a hundred or two dollars off the price you pay so you can take a stroke or two off your game.
Suggested Reading
Father’s Day Deals | Up to 60% off | PGA Superstore
Clubs | PGA Superstore
Tech | PGA Superstore
Accessories | PGA Superstore
Bags | PGA Superstore
Related Content
Some of the discounts are really something else. Take this TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver. Normally that’s priced at $530, but right now you can get it for just $350. That’s a savings for $230. And you’ll find deals not just on clubs, but also apparel and other gear. So run to the PGA Superstore now and score all the gear dad needs to play the perfect game.