Save on Soundbars, Cameras, Printers, and More During the Best Buy Memorial Day Sale

HP LaserJet M234dwe Wireless B/W Laser Printer | $200

Printers both at home and in the office are becoming more and more obsolete. Unfortunately, they are not fully obsolete yet at this point. Months will go bybefore I even need to plug mine in. Maybe it’s to print a return shipping label, maybe it’s a temporary registration to stick in my car windshield because I didn’t realize mine expired 5 months ago and have been driving around the whole time without renewing it ... In any case, that once in a blue moon you need to use the printer can be a frustrating experience as anyone who has ever used a printer one time can tell you. The trick though is you need a laser printer. Toner cartridges will last you way longer than ink, whether heavily used or not. No more turning on your printer for the first time in a year to find out the ink has dried up. This HP one also comes with a 6-month supply which in my case means it will last a lifetime.