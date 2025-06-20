Samsung’s Massive Savings Event Is Live Now: Score Deals on Phones, Laptops, and More

Samsung is kicking off June with a major savings event: the Discover Samsung Summer Sale, and if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your tech, this is it. From now through June 8, you can save hundreds—sometimes even thousands—on top-tier Samsung products, including 4K TVs, Galaxy smartphones, laptops, appliances, and more. Here’s just some of what you’ll find on offer during the sale:

4K and OLED TVs

Whether you’re building the ultimate home theater setup or just want a crisper, brighter picture for your favorite shows, Samsung’s lineup of smart 4K and OLED TVs is packed with discounts. From the Frame TV’s artful design to the cinematic brilliance of the Neo QLED series, you’ll find epic markdowns on premium displays, and many include bonus offers like free soundbars or instant credits.

Big Discounts on Galaxy Phones and Accessories

Looking to upgrade your phone? Samsung’s event includes deals on flagship Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S24 series and foldable models like the Z Flip and Z Fold. Expect big trade-in offers, instant savings, and bundles that include bonus accessories. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on a new phone, now’s the time to do it for less.

Laptops and Tablets

Samsung’s Galaxy Book laptops and Galaxy Tab tablets are part of this savings wave too. Whether you’re a student, remote worker, or just need a new device for casual streaming and browsing, you’ll find steep price drops on select models, plus perks like extended warranties and free shipping.

Home Appliances

From smart fridges to washers and vacuums, Samsung’s appliances are known for design and performance—and right now, you can save big across the board. Bundles, instant rebates, and limited-time offers make it easier to give your kitchen or laundry room a modern refresh.

This event is only running through June 8, so if you’ve got a wishlist of Samsung tech you’ve been eyeing, now’s the time to click “add to cart.”