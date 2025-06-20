Roamly is Changing RV Insurance – Save Up to 35% and Get Coverage That Works for You

Finding the right RV insurance has always been a hassle—high rates, complicated policies, and restrictions that make it nearly impossible to rent out your RV without losing coverage. That’s where Roamly comes in. As of today, Roamly is shaking up the RV insurance industry with customizable coverage designed specifically for modern RV owners. Whether you use your RV for weekend road trips, full-time living, or even as a rental for extra income, Roamly gives you the flexibility, savings, and peace of mind that traditional insurers don’t.

Unlike standard RV insurance providers that block rentals due to outdated commercial-use exclusions, Roamly’s policies are built to allow—and even encourage—RV rentals on trusted platforms like Outdoorsy. That means you can turn your RV into a money-making machine without fear of denied claims or losing coverage. On top of that, Roamly helps owners save up to 35% on their policies, using tech-driven pricing and utilization-based discounts. You can stack even more savings with early policy purchase discounts, military discounts, bundling with homeowners insurance, and perks for outdoor memberships like Harvest Hosts.

Roamly also partners with top insurance carriers like Foremost, National General, Progressive, and Allstate, acting as a broker to shop for the best coverage and rates tailored to your needs. Their dedicated claims team consists of RV specialists who understand the unique needs of RV owners, unlike major insurers where adjusters handle multiple types of vehicles. With over 10,000 satisfied customers and more than 900 five-star reviews, Roamly is quickly becoming the go-to insurance provider for RV enthusiasts who want better coverage, fewer headaches, and more savings.

Getting a quote is fast and easy—you can get insured online in minutes. If you need help, Roamly’s expert agents are available to assist, making the process as smooth as possible.