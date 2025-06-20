Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse: Symmetrical, Now 14% Off

Looking to boost your gaming performance? Consider the Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse available on Amazon today. This exceptional product is currently offered at a 14% discount, making it an ideal time to upgrade your gaming setup. With its impressive design and cutting-edge features, the Razer Viper V3 Pro stands out for several reasons.

First and foremost, the ultra-lightweight 54g design, crafted in collaboration with top esports professionals, ensures effortless and precise control. This featherweight build allows for sharp, accurate movements that can make a significant difference in competitive gaming scenarios.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is equipped with a FOCUS PRO 35K Optical Sensor, providing superior tracking performance on various surfaces, including glass. With 1-DPI step adjustments, gamers can fine-tune their aim, ensuring every shot counts.

Moreover, the 8000 Hz HyperPolling technology means gamers will experience seamless wireless performance, even in the busiest tournament settings. The device’s Razer HyperSpeed connection guarantees responsiveness and minimal latency, a necessity for serious gamers.

Durability is another commendable feature, with Gen-3 Optical Mouse Switches boasting a 90 million click lifespan, ensuring your Razer Viper V3 Pro will endure through countless gaming sessions without double-click issues.

Additionally, the mouse provides up to 95 hours of battery life, supporting prolonged gaming sessions without the need for frequent recharges. Such extensive battery life means you can focus more on gameplay and less on managing battery levels.

Finally, users can further enhance the Razer Viper V3 Pro's performance with the Razer Synapse app, offering customization options that truly personalize the gaming experience.

