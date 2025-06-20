Logo
The Most Trusted VPN in the US Is Just $2.19 Per Month

Your Private Internet Access now covers unlimited devices! Sign up for the 2-year plan for only $2.19/month + get 2 months free

ByJoe Tilleli and Erin O'Brien
With more and more of our lives existing online, we’re sharing and accessing more and more private data. My daily screen time average was 8 hours last week and I’m also lying. It was much worse. Point is, that’s a lot of data that I don’t necessarily want just any company to be able to track all willy-nilly. In order to protect your digital footprint, you need a VPN. And the best-of-the-best, according to our readers, is Private Internet Access.

Get 2 Years + 2 Months FREE for $2.19/mo | Unlimited Devices | Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access launched an exclusive promotion with Kinja Deals that just got sweeter. If you subscribe for 2 years, they’ll throw in 2 months free and also knock the price way down to roughly $2.19 per month. Sounds good, right? Plus, the new deal includes unlimited devices. Your phone, laptop, tablet—no matter where you log in or how you scroll, your digital footprint will be secure.


