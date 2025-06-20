Logo
Tech

New Season, New Tech: Save Up to $900 on Laptops, Monitors, Gaming PCs and More at Dell

Hundreds of dollars have been knocked off the price of laptops, gaming rigs, monitors, and more.

ByMike Fazioli and Brittany Vincent
We’re halfway through June, and that means it’s time to check out the best computing deals once more. Dell has tons of deals with up to $900 off laptops, desktop PCs, gaming laptops and desktops, monitors, accessories, and more for the spring season. Discounts of up to $900 off translates into thousands of dollars saved when you refresh your tech. All you have to do is take a look through Dell’s Top Deals, pick which tech you want to take home, and add to cart. It’s really as simple as that!


Top Deals | Dell

There are dozens of amazing deals at Dell.com starting today, like a XPS 17 Laptop, 24-inch monitor, a brand-new Inspiron 15 laptop, or the viral Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, all at amazing holiday discounts. There are hot new deals on gaming laptops like the G15, Xbox consoles, printers, Bose TV speakers, keyboards, and much more. Make 2025 your year for new tech and save yourself a bunch in the process during this hot sale at Dell.

Shop now at Dell

